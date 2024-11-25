Sumsum Ahuofe's mother, in a video, was spotted at her son's birthday celebration party at a public venue

The Kumawood actor's mother interacted with her son's colleague, Yaw Dabo, and others present at the function

The video of Sumsum Ahuofe's mother triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who were amazed to see their resemblance

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, flaunted his pretty mother at a public event.

Sumsum Ahuofe flaunts his pretty mother at his birthday celebration party. Photo source: sumsum_ahoufedua and @Sarpcesghdotcom

Source: Instagram

The actor, renowned for starring in several Kumawood movies with Agya Koo and Lil Win, held a party to celebrate his birthday.

Many Kumawood actor's colleagues, including Yaw Dabo, attended the event to celebrate Sumsum Ahuofe's milestone.

Sumsum Ahuofe flaunts his pretty mother

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sumsum Ahuofe's mother was spotted at her son's recent birthday party.

In the video, the actor's mother, who bears a striking resemblance to her son, beamed with a smile as she interacted with Yaw Dabo.

As she made her grand entrance to the event, Sumsum Ahuofe took her around to introduce her to the other attendees.

Watch the video below:

Sumsum Ahuofe's mother triggers reactions

The video of Sumsum Ahuofe's mother at her son's birthday party triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians, who were amazed by their resemblance. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Yaw Daniels commented:

"Initially, I thought it was Sumsum with the wig😂😂😂."

Adiza Abubakar Ayobi said:

"Akom ne ncheremu😳😳😳. I thought he intentionally wore a lady's dress, not knowing that it was the mom rather wow, and the sister too, the resemblance😳."

Kwame Osei51 commented:

"Wow, like mother like son 😂😂."

Same God said:

"Kctc nwo anomaa ampa..beautiful mummy🥰🥰."

Official Cashout commented:

"Like mother, like son."

Marilyn AbenaGolden said:

"Aboozigi, originally photocopy 😳."

Sumsum Ahuofe speaks on YouTube benefits

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Sumsum Ahuofe opened up about how YouTube had been beneficial for most of his colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry.

The actor said that many of his colleagues have made much money and can now afford lavish lifestyles since they started producing content for the platform.

Sumsum Ahuofe added that he and his colleagues had to participate in multiple movie projects to make a lot of money and become famous, but thanks to YouTube, it is now easy for them to achieve these things.

Source: YEN.com.gh