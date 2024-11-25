Agya Koo's daughter, Maame Brago, shared that her father was against her entry into the Ghanaian entertainment scene

The veteran actor's daughter said that her stepfather was more supportive of her musical talent than her biological father

Maame Brago added that Agya Koo wanted her to focus only on her education and pursue a career in the corporate world

Kumawood actor Agya Koo's daughter, Mama Brago, has opened up about her relationship with her father and his objection to her pursuing a music career.

Maame Brago speaks on relationship with father

In an interview with blogger De God Son, Maame Brago shared that her father, Agya Koo, was against her following his footsteps and entering the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The actor's daughter said that her stepfather, who is married to Agya Koo's ex-wife, was more supportive and encouraged her to pursue her passion than her biological father.

She noted that her father had asked her to put aside her passion for music and focus on her education and better opportunities in other industries.

Maame Brago said that Agya Koo had never discussed the entertainment industry with her but wanted her to pursue a career in the corporate world.

The veteran actor's daughter added that she would be emotionally affected if she ended her interest in becoming a musician.

Watch the video below:

Maame Brago's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

awukuedith commented:

"Children of today, hmm you better listen to your father."

motherof_twin_boyandgirl said:

"Wob3 da na se daakye."

dennisosei3427 commented:

"😂😂😂No doubt Agya Koo was stopping her 😂😂😂😊. She's actually learning the music but it is not her talent. In my opinion, keep it up though😊."

AAA-dd2yv said:

"Agya Koo is expressing a natural father's feeling. He wants to keep her safe and away from what he knows. Good!"

nanasarfo3817 commented:

"Very intelligent girl 👧 like father like daughter. 👍."

