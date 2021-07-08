A Twitter user, AhmedSQRD, has celebrated earning a degree in Applied Mathematics

The fresh graduate posted photos with his parents, thanking them for their support throughout his journey

AhmedSQRD indicated he'll soon be pursuing his postgraduate degree

After earning his undergraduate degree in Applied Mathematics, a Twitter user, AhmedSQRD, has celebrated the feat on social media.

Announcing the achievement on his Twitter page, he disclosed that he plans to further his education with a postgraduate degree.

''Your boy's a Stanford grad! I'm grateful to graduate with honours in applied math and continuing onto my master's in CS next.''

Source: Twitter

AhmedSQRD credited his parents for the success as he posed with them in photos during his graduation ceremony.

''I'm incredibly grateful for all my friends and especially my parents for moving mountains to get me where I am,'' he said.

AhmedSQRDl also posted a group picture in which he posed beside his classmates donning their graduation robes.

Source: Yen.com.gh