Ariston, the leading and the most international brand in the Ariston Thermo Group, has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Ghana, which highlights its global mission of bringing sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible to find.

The Ariston Comfort Challenge focused on ensuring thermal comfort could reach anywhere in the world. Through this mission, Ariston has donated a warm shelter to a group of scientists from the University of Copenhagen involved in climate change studies in the remote and icy Island of Disko, in Greenland (Arctic).

The Ariston Comfort Zone, an innovative modular home, was shipped to and assembled—for the first time— in Disko Island, Greenland. Disko Island is one of the coldest regions in the world and before this time, it proved near impossible for the scientists to stay on the island for more than a few days due to the harsh weather conditions.

Gaurav Bisaria, Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group Photo source: @ariston

Source: Instagram

This unfriendly weather, which becomes even more hostile during the winter months and interrupts research work. Thanks to this mission, the Ariston brand has also had the chance to give evidence to its product quality, which can work even in Extreme Conditions.

Speaking during a virtual media parley held recently, Mr Gaurav Bisaria, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, explained that a safe and sheltered house, heated and provided with hot water for maximum comfort even during Polar winters would have not been possible without our commitment to quality.

Bisaria noted that the success of the Ariston Comfort Challenge ‘Greenland Mission’ is another proof of the company core value of superior quality of Ariston products, which could be seen in the efficiency of the output of the product even in the extreme weather condition.

“The Ariston Group is a global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces and “The Ariston Comfort Challenge - Greenland Mission” is a campaign that makes us very proud as it testifies to commitment to product quality in the quest of bringing comfort to everyone, even where it seems hard or impossible to find. Our new breed of water heaters introduced into the Ghanaian market will help us embrace a completely new and different way to bringour purpose and mission to you” he said.

Bisaria explained that for the team of scientists to carry through their mission of collecting and examining samples in Disko Island, they needed an innovative infrastructure to act as a stable base against the icy island. Ariston rose to the challenge and selected three of the best installers from all over the world, who accepted to dive together into the unknown to deliver and assemble a warm and innovative modular home specifically developed as an energy-efficient, sustainable solution able to endure the most extreme climate conditions.

He stressed further that through the Challenge, Ariston sought to demonstrate how through its dedication to product quality Ariston Product’s continue to meet the demanding expectation set them to even in the harshest conditions.

The Ariston Comfort Challenge – Greenland Mission has been entirely filmed from the beginning to end in the form of a web series through the challenge’s official website: https://www.aristoncomfortchallenge.com/ or available for viewing on YouTube via https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLktjnfT89C53FHPVe52Srr9N-bTH0fhPx.

The six-part documentary narrates the story of the three hero installers and their demanding trip to complete the challenge. It not only shows their adventures in reaching the destination but also the people and cultures that live in the stunning icy landscapes of Greenland.

