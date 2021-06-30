A Nigerian man took kids residing in a slum by surprise as he visited with his team and gifted them food items

Arogbonlo Israel who is a journalist marked his birthday on the said day and stated he had always desired to be a blessing to people

He charged the Makoko beneficiaries to endeavour to keep their environment clean with the promise that the next episode will be more impactful

In a bid to reach out to the less privileged and kids living in slums, a Nigerian journalist identified as Arogbonlo Israel has provided medical support alongside donation of food items to not less than 50 families in the Makoko area of Lagos.

He provided the support on Monday, June 28, saying he had always nursed the ambition of being a blessing to people, especially those with little or no hope to survive. The good gesture coincided with his birthday.

He provided medical support alongside the distribution of food items

He said during the programme:

"The essence of this medical outreach is to enlighten us (residents of Oko-Agbon, Makoko) on how to maintain personal hygiene at the same time, staying healthy amid the attitude of people towards environmental sanitation.

"I started an initiative MBS (My Birthday Splash) two years ago, 2018 to be precise. It's a programme designed to mark my birthday and in turn, impact lives positively.

“For me, a birthday is not a time for excessive celebration, which more often than not leads to wastefulness of resources but should rather be an avenue to touch lives in our own little ways and make our world a better place for all. This is what orchestrated the initiative (MBS) with the vision of leaving a remarkable landmark in the lives of the beneficiaries.

"On behalf of my excellent team members, we want to appreciate all our sponsors and partners for making this project a reality. It's our prayer that the good Lord bless you beyond measures and cause His grace to shine upon you. Amen."

Arogbonlo charged the beneficiaries to keep staying safe and ensure they tidy up their unkempt environment at all times to avoid an outbreak of epidemic.

He promised to make the next edition of the programme more impactful and delightful.

In response, the community spokesperson who simply identified himself as Mr. Avlessi described the gesture as timely and helpful.

“On behalf of the people of Oko Agbon-Makoko, we really want to appreciate you for this medical intervention and donation. Your deeds are such a gesture we will forever linger in our hearts. Reaching out to us in this difficult time means a lot to us. We pray God to keep enriching everyone that contributed towards this programme."

Items distributed at the event include anti-malaria drugs, Vitamin C, books, pens, provisions, clothes, water bottles, food flasks, among others.

