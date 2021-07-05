Our economy was resilient way before COVID-19 pandemic - Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance has stated that even before the coronavirus pandemic, Ghana already had a resilient economy

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that even before the coronavirus pandemic otherwise known as the COVID-19 struck, Ghana already had a resilient economy.

According to him, the government built a resilient economy before the country was hit by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest and reported by Starrnews, he said the country went though headwinds just to build a resilient economy.

“Ghana went through the headwinds and built a resilient economy which grew at an average 6% in the three consecutive years prior to the pandemic,” he said.

He added that amidst the pandemic, the Ghanaian economy has leapt to become a hub for investment in the region.

Ofori Atta boasted about the fact that some important organisations had decided to settle in Ghana due to its stable economy.

“Ghana has been a pillar of stability, a legacy Nkrumah started in 1957. We are currently the headquarters of [the] African Continental Free Trade Area... Twitter was able to come to Ghana as a result of this type of aggressive outward position that we’ve taken.

“We know Twitter decided to come here because of the aggressive outward position. We will continue to create a great business environment where assembling and manufacturing of VW and Toyota cars solidify our position as the gateway to Africa,” he told Richard Quest.

In other news, Ghana is facing another judgment debt of over 70 million dollars set to be paid to the West Africa Gas Limited (WAGL) following a London Court of Arbitration ruling.

According to a Starr News report, the court awarded against the government of Ghana a sum of US$ 68,584,623.37 with interest.

In its ruling, the court asked the Government of Ghana the pay the lump sum of over $68million including interests and other costs.

