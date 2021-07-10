Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has dropped a video of herself being styled as a bride

The actress indicated earlier that she was getting married to her screen boyfriend, Kalybos

She was looking as stunning as ever as she was videoed being styled in what looked like a hotel

Popular Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman famed as Ahuofe Patri has released a first video from her wedding to fellow actor Richard Asante famed as Kalybos.

In the video, the actress was being styled and prepped for the 'wedding' she announced to her fans on July 9, 2021.

She indicated that she was getting married to her longtime screen boyfriend Kalybos as they both shared the same 'Save The Date' flier on their social media handles.

The video which looks quite believable, has open the flood gates for congratulatory messages for the duo.

Some fans however think the supposed wedding between the two is either a movie or an advert and wanted to be let in on the secret.

Source: Yen.com.gh