Apostle Sam Korankye Ankrah's second daughter, Naa Dromo, is walking down the aisle on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Pre-wedding photos of Naa Dromo and her fiance, Nana, have popped up ahead of the ceremony

Earlier, the couple held a plush traditional marriage ceremony in Accra

Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Royal House Chapel founder Apostle General Sam Korankye, is set to walk down the aisle.

Naa Dromo is tying the knot with her handsome fiance called Nana today, Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Ahead of their white wedding at the church of Naa Dromo's father, the couple's pre-wedding photos have popped up.

Just like everything about their marriage ceremony, the pre-wedding photos have been themed on royalty.

In some of the photos which have been spotted by YEN.com.gh, Naa and Nana dressed like a queen and a king.

Adorned in expensive wine-coloured robes, Naa has a crown on her head while Nana also had his head covered

In other photos, Naa wore a skirt and top with Nana going for a black suit.

From the credits on the pre-wedding photos, they seem to have been taken outside Ghana. The profiles of the photographer, makeup artist, and other vendors indicated that they are based in Turkey.

Naa Dromo's traditional marriage

Naa Dromo and her fiancé, Nana, started their marriage ceremony with a beautiful traditional wedding on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

YEN.com.gh published exclusive first photos and videos from the ceremony which saw a lot of colourful kente on display.

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos more popped up online. The new photos and videos showed special moments including the bride's time with her mother.

