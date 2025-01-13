English-Ghanaian youngster Tyrique George featured for Chelsea in the FA Cup against Morecambe

Chelsea youngster Tyrique George shared the pitch with his idol Jadon Sancho during their FA Cup victory over Morecambe.

The 18-year-old English-born Ghanaian starred as the Blues secured a 5-0 win at Stamford Bridge to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

George delivered two assists in his first game in the FA Cup for the English giants.

Tyrique George goes from 'begging' Jadon Sancho for photos to being teammates. Photo: Instagram/ @tyg.10 @EmiratesFACup.

However, an old photo of the winger and Jadon Sancho popped up online and has been trending for the past two days. George, a Chelsea development player begged the England star for photos after a meeting in London.

George took to social media to also share his moment with Sancho during the thumping victory over Morecambe. The England youth international, who turns 19 next month will be hoping for consistent game time in the first team.

The rising star has made nine appearances across all competitions for Chelsea's first team, serving two assists, per Transfermarkt.

George, whose full name is Tyrique Aaron Delali Yusuff George, is also of Nigerian origin, making him eligible to play for Ghana, England, and the Super Eagles.

The talented teenager has represented England from the U16 to U19 level.

He has been a key member of Chelsea's reserve team, making 8 appearances and scoring two goals. He also has five assists in the Premier League 2.

Maresca applauds Tyrique George

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was impressed by the youngster's performance, expressing the desire to give him more chances.

"Tyrique was good. He’s doing well for us and has already played in the Conference League. He’s very young, the same age as Josh Acheampong, but hopefully, we can give them more chances. They can become an important part of this team," he said after the game, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"These types of games are about showing how serious and professional you are, and once again, the players showed that."

Meanwhile, in a dominant performance from the Blues, Christopher Nkunku and Tosin Adarabioyo netted a brace each with Joao Felix sealing the victory with his side's fifth.

Chelsea will next face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

Ghanaian quartet feature for Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enzo Maresca handed four players with Ghanaian heritage minutes in the game against Astana on Thursday evening.

The players, Josh Acheampong, Ato Ampah, Tyrique George, and Sam Rak-Sakyi excelled as Chelsea defeated the Kazakhstani giants at Almaty Central Stadium.

A first-half masterclass from the Blues saw forward Marc Guiu net twice to add to Renato Veiga's strike as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 lead before the break.

