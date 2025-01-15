All about Sam Heughan's girlfriend and the Outlander main star's dating history

Sam Heughan is a talented Scottish actor best known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the hit TV series Outlander. He has also starred in other notable works, including the films The Spy Who Dumped Me and Bloodshot. His rising fame has sparked widespread curiosity about his love life. Explore the history of Sam Heughan’s girlfriends to learn more about his love life.

Sam Heughan attends the Special Screening of "Outlander" in London (L) and at The Jimmy Falon Show backstage (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

The fascination with Sam Heughan's love life has remained constant since he starred as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Many fans, driven by their admiration for the actor, are eager to uncover details about his dating history. For example, is he dating? And if so, who is Sam Heughan's girlfriend?

Sam Heughan's profile summary

Who is Sam Heughan's girlfriend?

As of this writing, the Scottish actor has no known girlfriend. Sam has mentioned in various interviews that he is open to something but that his career is very encompassing.

In 2022, he responded to a question on The Drew Barrymore Show about whether he put his career over romance. He replied:

I never said that I don't think. The job is all-encompassing, and we spend so much time on set and at work. But I'm open to something. I'm not sure what I'm saying I'm open for, but I'm open.

The last indication that he was seeing someone was when, in May 2024, People reported that he was spotted with an unnamed woman in London. According to the report, paparazzi photographed the pair holding hands, all dressed in black, while strolling the streets of London. However, no further information has been revealed about the mystery woman since.

Sam Heughan's dating history

Sam is a private person when it comes to his personal life. The secrecy surrounding his dating life has resulted in many speculations, with fans and the media linking the actor with various women. Some of the alleged women include:

Monika Anne Clarke (2022)

Monika Clarke at the 2016 Pinky Promise Gala at The Star in Sydney, Australia (L) and the VAMFF 2018 Runway 5 presented by InStyle in Melbourne (R). Photo: Don Arnold, Sam Tabone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about Sam dating in March 2022 started after paparazzi spotted him on a date with a mystery woman in New York City. According to E! News, the mystery woman's identity was Australian model Monika Clarke.

The pair had a lunch date at Café Select in Soho, with paparazzi photographing them kissing and cuddling. However, there have been no reports regarding their relationship status since the outing.

Amy Shiels (2018–2021)

Actress Amy Shiels attends the 2016 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot Studios in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sam Heughan and Irish actress Amy Shiels' dating rumours began in 2014. In July 2018, the pair made headlines when they were seen together at Sam's movie The Spy Who Dumped Me premiere and at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Their relationship reportedly ended in 2021.

MacKenzie Mauzy (2016–2018)

Mackenzie Mauzy and Sam Heughan attend a cocktail party to kick off Independent Spirit Awards and Oscar weekend. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Sam Heughan and the Bold and the Beautiful actress Mackenzie Mauzy reportedly dated from 2016 to early 2018. They appeared publicly at various events, including a 2017 Oscar party. However, neither Sam nor Mackenzie confirmed the nature of their relationship, and they have moved on since then.

Abbie Salt (2015)

Abbie Salt (L) and Charlotte Salt (R) at the Sky Atlantic HD launch party in London, England. Photo: Jon Furniss

Source: Getty Images

Sam and British actress Abbie Salt reportedly dated in early 2015. They appeared publicly in various locations in London and Glasgow, which fueled the speculation. However, neither Sam nor Abbie confirmed the relationship.

Cody Kennedy (2014–2015)

Cory Kennedy at the MTV RE: DEFINE 2017 - Private Preview And Auction Launch at Great Jones Studio in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

In 2014, Heughan was rumoured to be dating American actress Cody Kennedy, but neither confirmed the relationship.

Did Sam Heughan and Sophie Skelton have a relationship?

Sophie Skelton plays Brianna Fraser, Heughan's daughter, onscreen in Outlander. They maintain a professional relationship and openly support each other at events.

What is the nature of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's relationship?

Sam Heughan's relationship with fellow actress Caitriona Balfe is strictly platonic. They play husband and wife, Jamie and Claire Fraser, on Outlander, and their onscreen chemistry has been a highlight of the show.

Though Sam is single, Caitriona has been married to her long-time boyfriend, businessman Anthony "Tony" McGill (since 2019). The couple has one son.

FAQs

Who is Sam Heughan's wife? The Outlander actor is single and has never been married. Is Sam Heughan in a relationship now? Sam Heughan is currently not in any known relationship. Is Sam Heughan in a relationship with Monika Clarke? There hasn't been any confirmation of a current relationship, and Sam has not publicly addressed their status. In 2022, Sam Heughan reportedly dated the model. Who is Sam Heughan's child? The Outlander star doesn't have any children. Who is Sam Heughan's daughter? Sam Heughan does not have a daughter. What was Sam Heughan's illness? He has mentioned that he has faced some health challenges, including an eating disorder, in the early days of his fame. Did Jamie and Claire date in real life? No, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who play Jamie and Claire on Outlander, did not date in real life. They have always maintained a strictly platonic relationship. How tall is Sam Heughan? Sam is 6 feet 2 inches (189 centimetres) tall. Where is Sam Heughan now? He currently lives in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, and continues to be involved in the TV series Outlander.

Many are eager to know who Sam Heughan's girlfriend is, especially after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in London in May 2024. While Heughan has not publicly confirmed any relationship, he has expressed that he is still looking for the right person.

