Sarkodie Replies Critics After Gari Soakings Comment; "Only Fools Love Hearsay"
- Sarkodie has weighed in on the frenzy suceeding his infamous post about about Gari soakings
- The rapper shared his reaction to the endless backlash he received online after a fan requested
A huge frenzy erupted on social media after Sarkodie shared what appeared to be a cryptic post about Gari soakings.
In the post authored on January 8, a day after President John Mahama's swearing in, Sarkodie wrote "Back to Gari soakings" on his Instagram stories.
Scores of Ghanaians who consider Sarkodie to be an affiliate of the New Patriotic Party categorised his comment as a snide remark targeted at Ghana's new president.
Sarkodie bashes critics
Sarkodie is known for his reserved approach to enggaing the media when it comes to hot takes about his personality and craft.
The rapper took an exception after a fan requested his attention toward his recent PR woes. The fan asked,
"King sark sometimes udey do somethings we dey fans no dey like the whole country are accusing you wrongly and you decide to ignore it secof branding uno want clear your name? Smh."
Sarkodie replied the fan with a six-second video which seemed to capture his stance on the trending issue.
The video was culled from a ssrmon by Rev Obofour in which he said,
"Wise people do not pay heed to hearsay; on fools do."
Samini congratulates Shatta Wale
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's former rival Samini had acknowledged his efforts in Jamaica at Vybz Kartel's concert.
Samini spoke highly about Shatta Wale's milestone by taking to the state in Kingston and its likely impact on the African dancehall scene.
Despite their differences, both artists shared a moment of mutual respect when Samini hailed Shatta Wale’s success on the international stage.
