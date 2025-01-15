Fox News anchor Jesse Watters' salary and net worth explained

Beyond the media coverage and intense debates, what is the financial reality for a prominent conservative television figure like Jesse Watters? This article sheds insight into the lucrative field of primetime television news by evaluating Jesse Watters' salary, net worth, and wealth earned throughout his tenure at Fox News.

Jesse Watters attends FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards (L). Jesse speaks as Dr. Phil visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss his new book (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Watters is a conservative political reporter and Fox News television show presenter from the United States. Given his popularity, many people desire to know more about his salary and net worth. What is Jesse Watters' salary and net worth?

Jesse Watters' profile summary

Full name Jesse Bailey Watters Gender Male Date of birth 9 July 1978 Age 46 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Bernardsville, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Emma DiGiovine Children Sophie Watters, Ellie Watters, Jesse Watters Jr., Georgina Post Watters Father Stephen Hapgood Watters Mother Anne Purvis Education Trinity College, Friends Academy Profession Television personality, journalist, political commentator Years active 2004–present Net worth $10 million Instagram @jessewatters Facebook X (Twitter) @JesseBWatters

Jesse Watters' salary and net worth

What is Jesse Watters's annual salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, the American television personality allegedly earns $5 million yearly.

What is Jesse Watters' net worth in 2025?

According to The Big Lead, Jesse Watters's net worth is alleged to be $10 million as of January 2025. His primary source of income is his television career. Here is a detailed look at Jesse's various sources of revenue.

Top-5 facts about Jesse Watters. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Role at Fox News

After completing his education at Trinity College in Hartford, Jesse started working as a production assistant for Fox News in New York City. He joined The O'Reilly Factor's production team in 2003 and appeared in segments by 2004 on the show.

Watters made his Fox News Channel debut on Outnumbered on 11 June 2014 and has since appeared as a guest co-host on occasion. On 20 November 2015, Watters launched his monthly Fox News program, Watters' World. Watters' World began broadcasting weekly on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET in January 2017.

Jesse started co-hosting the discussion series The Five in April 2017. He serves as the permanent host of Jesse Watters Primetime, which premiered on 24 January 2022. Watters' World show concluded on 15 January 2022, while Jesse remains a co-host on The Five.

Book authorship

Jesse Watters hosts “The Five” at FOX News Channel Studios on 27 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

HarperCollins announced Watters' book How I Saved the World in April 2021, with a release date of 6 July 2021. The book premiered at number one on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller chart on 10 July 2021.

He has another book, Get It Together: Troubling Tales from the Liberal Fringe, which is a compilation of interviews with the the nation's most radical campaigners. The American journalist questions these activists' perspectives and ideas, encouraging them to take a more moderate stance.

Properties and investments

Jesse Watters has demonstrated a penchant for luxurious real estate and high-end assets, reflecting his financial success and lifestyle. His investments span across properties, a notable car collection, and potential involvement in the stock market.

Jesse Watters' houses

Watters spent $1.1 million in April 2021 on a property on the Jersey Shore. The home in Beach Haven was advertised for sale in December 2022 at $1.85 million. In March 2023, Watters agreed to a $1.65 million payment.

In February 2023, he purchased a 10,296-square-foot estate in Bernardsville, New Jersey, for $2.8 million. Watters's New Jersey house stands on 5.6 acres next to Bernardsville Mountain.

Jesse Watters' car collection

The American political commentator allegedly possesses multiple luxurious vehicles, including a Lamborghini Huracan, a Bentley Continental GT, and a Rolls-Royce Ghost. He has also been spotted driving a Porsche Panamera and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Here's a glance at his car collection and its alleged pricing.

Car Estimated cost Porsche Panamera $88,550 Mercedes-Benz S-Class $111,000 Bentley Continental GT $202,500 Lamborghini Huracan $218,009 Rolls Royce Ghost $332,500

Jesse Watters' stock market investments

Jesse Watters addressed how politicians fared well in the stock market in 2023 on his television program Jesse Watters Primetime. However, no official public record of his precise stock market investments exists.

FAQs

Who is Jesse Watters? He is a US-based conservative political analyst and television show host on the Fox News cable TV network. What is Jesse Watters' date of birth? He was born on 9 July 1978, making him 46 years old as of January 2025. Who are Jesse Watters' parents? His parents are Stephen Hapgood Watters and Anne Purvis. What is Jesse Watters' wife's age? Jesse's wife, Emma DiGiovine, is 32 years old as of January 2025. She was born on 1 June 1992. What is Jesse Watters' salary on Fox? He earns an alleged annual wage of $5 million. Does Jesse Watters have children? He has four kids from his two marriages: Sophie, Ellie, Jesse Watters Jr., and Georgina Post Watters. What is Jesse Watters' height and weight? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. What are Jesse Waters' Fox contacts? You may reach him via X (@JesseBWatters), email (Watters@Fox.com), or Instagram (@Jessewatters).

Jesse Watters' salary at Fox News and his successful media career have contributed to his alleged net worth of $10 million. His impact in American media continues to rise, cementing his status as a key voice in political discourse.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Anthony Edwards' contract. Anthony Edwards' career has been remarkable since the Minnesota Timberwolves picked him first in the NBA Draft 2020. He is one of the league's most promising young prospects.

Anthony Edwards inked a new five-year agreement with the Minnesota Timberwolves on 3 July 2023 that runs from 2024 to 2029. Read the article to learn more about his contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh