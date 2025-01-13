Ghanaian Britain's Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo is on a course to improve her speaking skills

The hearing and speech-impaired prodigy showed off some of the words she could pronounce

Scores of fans were impressed by how much the young dancer's situation had improved

Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo, who made history last year as the youngest Ghanaian to contest in a Britain's Got Talent final, has begun speech therapy.

The youngster has a speech and hearing impediment, which caused her to be using sign language.

In a video recently sighted by YEN.com.gh, it appeared the youngster's situation had significantly improved.

Her dedicated tutor guided her through the pronunciation of the names of the month. She could easily read and pronounce the words.

However, some words still proved hard to roll off her tongue. Despite Abigail Adjiri's impediment, she has quickly risen to become one of the most accomplished young creatives in Ghana, especially following her stint at the Britain's Got Talent season with Afronita.

The duo reached the finals, fueling their rise from local dancers to global sensations. Abigail participates in Afro-dance and other dance forms, including ballet.

Abigail Dromo stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Abigail Dromo's speech therapy sessions.

Heartwill Sefakor❤️🥰 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂Abigail you won't kill me. Well done my love."

3wurama 💫💕 wrote:

"Nipa bi su de3 3y3 asem oo, did you see cane with the lady forcing her to pronounce rightly after her😏, 3y3 Mon susu kasa aaa."

Alaska Joe remarked:

"Its not by force for her to learn...dancing is her talent... allow her to go and practice her dancing moves 🔥🔥🥰."

Abigail joins Lisa Quama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abigail Dromo had been assigned to DWP Academy's Lisa Quama as a mentee.

Lisa Quama said she was elated to embark on the new journey with the talented little girl which comes after her rumoured fall out with Afronita.

Several DWP Academy stars, including Endurance Grand, who is credited as the engineer behind Biskit's rise, thronged the comments section to cheer her on.

