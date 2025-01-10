The late C Confion's family couldn't hide their emotions as the late actor's corpse arrived at the family house for the funeral on January 11

Several family members, including the actor's father and mother,r were present when the ambulance carrying his corpse made a stop at their home

A candle light vigil hosted by the Kumawood community preceded the laying-in-state

Ghanaian actor C Confion, who passed away last year, is set to be laid in state ahead of his funeral on January 11 in Buokrom, Kumasi.

The 28-year-old's mortal remains arrived in an ambulance at his family house the evening before the funeral.

Kumawood star C Confion's funeral sets off with his corpse making a stop at his family house. Source: Plus1Tv

Source: Facebook

The bereaved mother, father and other sympathisers were at the family house when the ambulance carrying C Confion's corpse arrived.

It was a sad scene as the deceased actor's father bid farewell to his son for him to be laid in state ahead of the funeral.

Several family members and sympathisers were seen wailing uncontrollably as the ambulance prepared to move to the funeral grounds in Buokrom, where the Kumawood community is expected to gather and mourn their late colleague.

Before the ambulance left the house, the family gave room for libation to be poured as custom demanded.

The actor was a shining star in Kumawood, having cut his teeth under Dr Likee's supervision.

Unlike Kyekyeku, 39/40, C Confion, also known as Bright Owusu's legacy, was cut short after he succumbed to a long-existing health battle on December 20 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

His sudden demise sent a shockwave across the nation as celebrities and fans thronged social media to weigh in on his short-lived legacy.

Ghanains mourn C Confion

Scores of fans who have chanced on the first moments from Buokrom as C Confion's funeral draws near have shared their emotional tributes.

@ohemaaballish4798 said:

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace 🙏🙏😭😭😭😭💔💔💔

@Nana_Esi416 wrote:

Ahhh Confion stop joking and wake up wati cos my intestines are tearing apart💔😭😭😭😭Awurade gyi mi wait

@trudygariba2839 remarked:

I can't stop crying, am really hurt... so we won't see him again 💔 awwww. C confion May your soul rest in peace

Efiewura actress dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Little Mercy Smith, popularly known as Benyiwa from the Efiwura TV series, had died.

The 43-year-old Efiewura actress succumbed to an ailment that she had been battling for a long time.

Her colleague Kwame Dzokoto said several personalities, including Ghana's president-elect John Dramani Mahama, supported her financially before she died.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh