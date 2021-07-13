A 30-year-old man showed great attachment and love for his mother who was dying against all odds

Jihad Al-Suwaiti scaled the two-storey building of the hospital where his mother received treatment after she contracted the Coronavirus

This is as COVID-19 protocol enforced by the hospital authorities prevented Jihad from entering the ICU to check up on the woman

A man resorted to doing something unusual after hospital authorities denied him access to see his sick mum.

The man named Jihad Al-Suwaiti scaled the two stories of the building every night to check up on his dying mother, Goal Cast reports.

And he made the climb without the use of a ladder or being aided, as seen in photos that have gone viral.

The 30-year-old Palestinian would watch over the 73-year-old Hajjah Rasmiya Al-Suwaiti and return home when he is certain she had fallen asleep.

Jihad who is the youngest child of the woman told Arabic Post that he couldn't come to terms with the thought that his mum would be all alone in her critical moment and had to improvise.

He said:

“I sat helplessly behind the outside window of the intensive care room, watching her last moments."

Unfortunately, after days of receiving treatment, his mother, Hajjah Rasmiya eventually passed on.

