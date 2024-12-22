Ghanaian actor Enock Darko has finally married his long-time girlfriend, bringing an end to rumours about his relationship status

Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of his white wedding ceremony held in Accra

Many Ghanaians have extended their best wishes to the young actor, famed for his exploits on TV3's Talented Kids reality show many years ago

Ghanaian actor, Enock Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has tied the knot with his lovely girlfriend.

Watabombshell took the plunge and married his beautiful girlfriend in a white wedding ceremony held in Accra.

Ghanaian actor Enock Darko ties the knot with his lovely girlfriend. Photo credit: @Champiro/Facebook.

The actor, who first made the headlines many years ago as a child comedian on TV3's Talented Kids reality show, has reportedly been in a long-term relationship with his now wife.

The colourful event was well attended by the families of the couple as well as Enock's friends in the movie industry in Ghana and Nigeria.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media showed the lovely moment Watabombshell and his bride exchanged vows before their respective families and God.

The video also captured the Ghanaian actor shedding tears of joy as he took his marital vows.

Ghanaians congratulate Enock and his wife

Enock Darko's wedding video and pictures went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians congratulating him on his journey to holy matrimony.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below.

@Jem Styles said:

"Watabombshell congratulations to you..may your new home be blessed."

@Kizz-b Mony also said:

"Congratulations to them, Mr watabomshell."

@Rass-man Khuni Dauda Zokti commented:

"Congratulations. What a Bombshell!"

Enock Darko blast veteran actor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko had a confrontation with a veteran Nigerian actor on the set of an upcoming movie.

The young actor was unhappy with the senior Nollywood actor for arriving on set five hours late.

In a video that went viral on social media, Enock Darko angrily called out the veteran actor delaying the entire production.

Many netiens who chanced on the video sided with the Ghanaian actor for speaking out against the veteran actor's action.

