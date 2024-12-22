Real Madrid youngster Endrick marked his wife's 24th birthday with a heartfelt tribute

The 18-year-old shared an adorable video of the couple on Instagram, wishing Gabriely a happy birthday

Endrick and Gabriely, who tied the knot in September, are deeply in love and hope their union will endure for a lifetime

Real Madrid star Endrick celebrated his wife, model, and influencer Gabriely Miranda’s 24th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The young footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet video of the couple, marking the special occasion with an emotional message for his wife.

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Endrick wished Gabriely a happy birthday, writing in the caption:

"Happy birthday babe, I will always love you my love always…”

Gabriely, who has become one of the most-followed WAGs in La Liga, was touched by Endrick’s gesture. She responded in the comments, writing:

“I love you more than anything or anyone,” further reinforcing their strong bond and love for each other.

The birthday celebration comes just two months after the couple revealed they had secretly tied the knot.

Endrick announces marriage with girlfriend

On September 16, Gabriely shared wedding photos on Instagram, captioning them with a Bible vers:

“Matthew 19:6: ‘So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what GOD has put together no one can separate.’ At last, we married.”

As the year comes to a close, Gabriely is ending 2024 on a high note, with her husband by her side, and the couple’s bond growing stronger.

Their heartfelt messages to each other reflect the deep love they share, making this birthday celebration a special moment for both.

Endrick and Gabriely, who have been in a relationship since 2023, decided to formalize their commitment through marriage, per Goal.

Endrick shatters Raul's UCL record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endrick's recent goal has broken a long-standing Real Madrid record previously held by club legend Raul.

Raul set the record in 1995 by scoring at 18 years and 113 days old against Ferencvárosi TC.

Endrick now holds the record, having scored at just 18 years and 58 days old.

