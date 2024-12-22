Mohammed Kudus of Ghana discussed where he thrives on the pitch following his goal in West Ham United's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion

The Ghanaian playmaker nodded home from close range to draw the Hammers level against Brighton

While his celebration left social media buzzing, his goal was not enough to seal victory for the East London club

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up about his ideal role on the field after scoring in West Ham United's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 24-year-old, who found the net for the third time this Premier League season, expressed a preference for playing on the right side of attack, either as an inside forward or inverted winger.

Mohammed Kudus has shared insights into his preferred position on the pitch. Photo: West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus marked his goal celebration by sitting on a traditional Ghanaian stool, adorned with an elephant design at its base.

In an interview after the match, he explained that his celebration was a way to share a piece of Ghana with the world.

“It was good to score, and the goal came from where I’m most natural, on the right. It’s all about the team though, and I’ll keep learning and improving to adapt to wherever I’m asked to play,” Kudus said via Ghanasoccernet.

Kudus' goal salvages a point for West Ham

Kudus' goal was crucial in earning West Ham a point against Brighton, equalizing after Mats Wieffer’s second-half opener, according to The Guardian.

The Ghanaian’s sharp instincts and clinical finish once again proved his ability to deliver when it mattered most.

However, despite Kudus' memorable celebration capturing attention, it wasn't enough to secure all three points for the Hammers.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving West Ham winless in their last two games and in 14th place.

Kudus has made 12 appearances in the Premier League so far this season despite serving a five-match ban.

Mohammed Kudus ranked No.1 dribbler in Europe

Kudus has further cemented his status as one of the best dribblers in football.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian playmaker currently tops Europe’s top five leagues in successful take-ons, outperforming even Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

This achievement follows closely on the heels of another accolade, as Kudus was named to the CAF FIFPro Men’s Best XI at the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh