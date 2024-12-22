The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly rejected the Electoral Commission’s (EC) declared parliamentary results.

The re-collation process, which occurred at the EC’s Greater Accra Regional office on Saturday, December 21, 2024, saw five out of nine parliamentary results favouring the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC says the re-collated results are illegal and are a disenfranchisement of the will of Ghanaians.

Reacting to the results, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC's General Secretary, said the entire re-collation process and the subsequent declarations were illegal, manipulated, and a betrayal of Ghana’s democracy.

The party faulted the Jean-Mensa-led Electoral Commission for undermining the integrity of the electoral process and failing to serve the Ghanaian people fairly.

It warned that it would pursue all those involved in what it described as “undemocratic practices” when the “date of reckoning” came.

It also accused the police and military of being in on this ‘assault on Ghana’s democracy.’

It condemned the ‘unholy alliance’ leading to the ‘unlawful manipulation’ of results and ‘voter disenfranchisement.’

The NDC alleged that the ongoing re-collation exercise represents a deliberate attempt to destabilise the nation for political gain.

The NDC announced that it would pursue all legal and democratic means to ensure justice is served and that Ghana’s democratic credentials are preserved.

