A man identified as Majid Abbara has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter's academic achievement in style

The overjoyed dad carried the young lady as she graduated, a recreation of the same photo he had taken with her when he finished school

While some persons faulted his pose with the lady from a religious angle, others gushed about the photos

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A dad played the role of his daughter's cheerleader as he marked her graduation from university.

Majid Abbara shared on his LinkedIn page a collage of two photos he captioned:

"Father love!!!"

The excited dad recreated his graduation photo with his daughter Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Majid Abbara

Source: UGC

From the photos, the man carried the young lady who rocked an academic gown as he recreated a photo they took upon the completion of his university studies years ago.

It seemed father and daughter finished from the same university as the academic gown both wore in the photos had matching look.

Mixed reactions trail the photo collage

Dr. Mukarram Baig argued:

"Assalamoalaikum

"Best ways of expression of Love for daughters have been shown by the Holy Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him.

"When they cross the age of 7 years father's ways of expressing love are restricted.

"Regards."

Azimuddin Mohammed responded:

"Love of father is not restricted by this act he is pricking up his beloved daughter. Please do not confuse with 'opinions' on how to love your children. No matter what age certain expressions of love between parents are not forbidden unlike western.

"Kissing on foreheads or on back of hand is not restricted.

"Please read and quote Prophet Muhammad exactly not just back personal opinions by His Honorable Name only."

Helen S. remarked:

"The love between a dad and his daughter is unbreakable.”fabulous post MAJID ABBARA."

Man carries younger sister on one arm to recreate matriculation photo

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a man had carried his sister one on arm to recreate a matric photo they had taken.

Ugah in the first frame taken in 2014 during his matriculation carried his then 9-year-old sibling on one hand and they replicated the same pose in 2021.

The graduate admitted that her weight nearly broke his arm as he hinted at a possible photoshop to recreate it when he does his master's or PhD program. He went on to celebrate her 16th birthday.

He wrote:

"Matriculation Vs Convocation.

"Always wanted to recreate this matriculation picture with my sister.

"I didn't think she would have grown this much. Almost broke my hand during the convocation picture. Would probably need Photoshop to recreate this again after MSc and PhD.

"Happy sweet 16 birthday to her."

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen