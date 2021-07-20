Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has replied Ayisha Modi on their back and forth banter over Moesha Bodung.

In a her latest video, Afia Schwar has accused Ayisha Modi of engaging in same-sex activities with another woman.

According to Schwar, Ayisha Modi does not have anything as sh claims adding that she lives in a rented apartment at East Legon.

Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzengger, @she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Schwar further claimed that Modi's house was rented for her after she satisfied the wife of a popularly pastor in bed.

She stated that the pastor was chasing girls around and was not having time for his wife so Modi does the bedroom work and gets paid for it.

Source: Yen.com.gh