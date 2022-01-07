Who is Funny Face? Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian comedian

Stand-up comedians are a rare breed. Writing funny material is one thing, but taking it on stage in front of an unruly audience and leaving them dying of laughter is a tough gig. However, one of Ghana's best, Funny Face, has found ways to make his performances feel fresh and exciting while seamlessly connecting with audiences around the globe in venues of all sizes.

Funny Face, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is a Ghanaian comedian famous for his role in TV3 Ghana’s sitcom Chorkor Trotro. His other nickname is SwagOn-Papa. Face's first appearance in comedy was on the Night of 1010 Laughs in 2010, which opened popularity avenues for him.

Funny Face’s profile summary

Full name : Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng

: Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng Nicknames: Funny Face, SwagOn-Papa

Funny Face, SwagOn-Papa Nationality : Ghanaian

: Ghanaian Birthday date: October 1

October 1 Place of birth: Ghana

Ghana Gender: Male

Male Hometown: Jamestown/Usshertown, Accra, Ghana

Jamestown/Usshertown, Accra, Ghana Profession: Comedian

Comedian Years active : 2010 to present

: 2010 to present Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-wife : Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim

: Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim Children : 3

: 3 Girlfriend: Vanessa Nicole

Vanessa Nicole Schools: God Wisdom Preparatory School, O'Reilly Seniors High School

God Wisdom Preparatory School, O'Reilly Seniors High School Net worth: $ 300,000

Early life

The comedian celebrates his birthday on October 1 of every year. However, his exact year of birth is not clear. Funny Face’s real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, and he was born in Jamestown/Usshertown, Accra, Ghana.

Benson attended God Wisdom Preparatory School for his basic education and later joined O'Reilly Seniors High School. The high school is a co-educational boarding school located in Okpoi-Gonno within the Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal District, Accra, Ghana.

Career

The star started his career by performing at the Radio Gold supported Toli Masters show and later performed on TV Africa’s Sound Splash program. He also contested in TV3’s The Host talent show. His first comedy appearance was in Night of 1010 Laughs in 2010. However, it was through the comedy he got his most significant breakthrough.

Besides Night of 1010 laughs, Benson took the role of driver's mate in the TV3 sitcom Chorkor tro tro portraying Chemu. Unfortunately, he left the sitcom for unknown reasons.

Despite leaving pre-maturely, the role in Chorkor Trotro made him more popular. The comedian has also performed at the comedy dubbed Night of 1018 laughs.

Besides being a comedian, Benson has a great interest in music. The interest made him work with hiplife artiste Castro de Destroyer. As a result, he featured in Castro's Sweet Banana, Asamoah Gyan’s Do the Dance, and Odo Pa.

The star has been of great help to Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayoratat during his charity event. Moreover, he spearheaded the Vodafone Ghana Red Campaign.

Relationship

The comedian married his wife, Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, in 2014 in a private ceremony that few invited family and friends witnessed. Two years later, Funny and his wife, Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, separated.

Funny Face later dated Vanessah Nicole, whom he was linked to by Papa Kumasi. Funny Face and Vanessah Nicole have twins named after his mother and footballer friend Emmanuel Adebayor. The names of the twins are Ella and Bella.

Later, it was alleged that the couple separated due to reasons only known to them. Shortly, it was revealed that the couple was back together. Nicole and her kids were seen visiting Funny Face when he was undergoing treatment after suffering from depression.

Arrest

The star was arrested on February 8, 2021, by officers from the Ghana Police Service for causing unrest in the public when he fired a gun at a bar. Later, the comedian was released on bail after receiving a thorough beating from the police.

On 18th October 2021, the police arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng for allegedly threatening individuals via some social media platforms. The police announced the arrest on social media.

Funny Face in a video is heard insulting specific individuals and threatening to kill the mother of his children for allegedly using the kids to extort money from him. Some of the other personalities he threatened were:

Fadda Dickson of Peace FM

Football player Emmanuel Adebayor

CEO of EIB Network, Nat Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray

However, due to the suspect's history, the police was ordered to submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination before determining the line of investigation.

Funny Face’s net worth

Funny Face is one of Ghana's wealthiest and most influential comedians in the world. As of 2022, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng's net worth is estimated to be $300,000.

Funny Face’s fast facts

How many children does Funny Face and wife have? He is a father of 3 children. What is Funny Face’s real name? His real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng. What happened to Funny Face Ghana? He was arrested on 18th October 2021 for insults and death threats. Where is Funny Face from? He is from Ghana. Who is Funny Face's wife? His current wife is Vanessa Nicole. His first wife was Madama Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim. What are the names of Funny Face Ghana’s twins? The twins' names are Ella and Bella, named after his mother and footballer friend Emmanuel Adebayor. Who is Funny Face, and why is he famous? Funny Face (Benson Oduro Boateng) is a comedian known for his unique sense of humour across Africa and worldwide.

Funny Face is not a new name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He is one of the few names that will come to your mind on the mention of Ghanaian comedy. His career has evolved steadily from hosting different radio and TV shows to becoming one of the funniest comedians in the country and beyond.

