Hailey Bieber cleared the air on pregnancy rumours after Justin posted a snap with a misleading caption

Correcting her husband, Hailey suggested Justin highlight that they are dog parents, so that people do not think there is a baby on the way

Hailey’s comment had a lot of fans feeling some type of way and one even accused her of using Justin’s account to get attention

Justin Bieber's beautiful wifey Hailey Bieber is not pregnant! The 24-year-old model cleared the air after her hubby posted a snap and captioned it "Mom and dad".

While fans would love for Hailey to be pregnant, it seems the only Bieber babies they are having right now are the fur type.

Hailey Bieber clarified her husband Justin Bieber's "Mom and dad" caption and confirmed she is not pregnant. Image: @justinbieber

Ironing out Justin’s misleading post, Hailey commented telling her bae that he probably should have mentioned that their babies are dogs, not humans.

Hailey commented on the post:

“I think you should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Seeing Hailey’s comment, many felt cheated. Fans were really hoping for a little Bieber to be on the way.

@iamkpopfangirl expressed their disbelief:

“@haileybieber I WAS HAPPY FOR NOTHING?”

@srisxtii was ready to get on the baby Bieber train:

“@haileybieber omg I almost started searching.”

@sambrownes got deep, accusing Hailey of using Justin’s social media to get attention:

“@haileybieber you witch you did this on purpose. I put an 80% bet that you posted this from Justin's account to get people talking about you. We all know you LIVE for his spotlight. Why else did you marry him as a rebound side chick?”

Hailey defends Justin after a video of him shouting at her goes viral

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin has defended her husband after claims that he shouted at her during a trip to Las Vegas, US.

YEN News reported that this comes days after a video of the two went viral in which Bieber appeared to be yelling at his wife while leaving the XS nightclub, where the singer made a surprise performance.

Reacting to the story, the lass reminisced on their previous weekend with a nice snap of her and the Peaches crooner kissing on Instagram.

The model captioned the post saying she had an amazing time and was surrounded by so much love, meaning her hubby.

