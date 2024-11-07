AMG Benjamin, a young Ghanaian entrepreneur blessed his wife with an expensive car after safe childbirth at the hospital

A video posted on TikTok indicates that the woman gave birth to a baby girl, a development that gladdened the man's heart

The car is said to be a token of appreciation from the man who is happy that his wife gave him a child

A young Ghanaian business mogul, identified as AMG Benjamin, has put a smile on the face of his wife after gifting her a luxurious gift.

AMG Benjamin, who is the CEO of Tasty Feast Restaurant and Biggdoe Autos surprised the love of his life with a brand new Mercedes Benz GLE.

A young Ghanaian CEO, AMG Benjamin, surprises his wife with a luxurious Benz GLE. Photo credit: @amgbenjamin_/IG & @ghananaija_upates/tIKtOK.

Source: Instagram

The young Ghanaian CEO reportedly presented the luxurious vehicle to his wife as a token of appreciation for giving birth to their beautiful baby girl.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the wife, beaming with excitement, popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate the gift.

She also expressed gratitude and admiration for her husband's thoughtful gesture in honour of her safe and successful childbirth.

Netizens in awe of the couple

Netizens who came across the video on social media were in awe of the couple, as they thronged the comment section to praise their seemingly beautiful relationship..

Bra Mike said:

"This gal has been loyal to this guy paaa."

@Bra Kofi also replied:

"Yes I know AMG personally. I was doing business with him. The woman has helped him paaa. good women dey ankasa."

@Yaa _piesie also said:

"They started since nineteen kojo hooho, not today."

@Nana Boat commented:

"This kind women we want not the hook up ones."

@Ms_ Dolly 🇬🇭Ems also commented:

"The Good Woman no de3 unless you the Gentleman you’re a Real Responsible gentleman if not. I’m sorry. Big up Gorgeous. You’ve made us proud."

Man gifts pregnant wife Range Rover

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man gifted his pregnant wife a Range Rover.

Aside from the car, the man also bought his wife an iPhone 16 and presented her with a bundle of dollar notes.

This gesture warmed the hearts of many on social media, with some ladies wishing to have a man like that in their lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh