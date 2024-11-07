Ranking the 7 Best Teenagers in World Football Right Now

A youthful promise is exciting, but game time goes to those who deliver, regardless of their age

For these emerging stars, the journey to senior action is an exciting one, and fans love seeing new talent unfold

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the seven teenagers who are already reshaping the footballing landscape

The phrase “out with the old, in with the new” rings especially true in football, where an influx of young talent is always waiting for a chance to break into the senior team—or already making waves.

Teenagers bring a unique energy and drive to the field, often seizing every opportunity with remarkable intensity, a quality that can sometimes wane in seasoned veterans.

Yet, not all academy stars get their moment, as football is ultimately a business, where age doesn’t matter as much as skill and results.

Those who do earn a spot in the senior team often transform their clubs, and today, a new generation of teenage sensations is rising in the Premier League and across Europe.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted seven teenagers who are already reshaping the footballing landscape, from the Premier League to leagues across Europe.

1. Lamine Yamal

Hailing from the famed Barcelona academy that produced Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal is already making waves in La Liga at just 17. Expectations are high for any player emerging from this academy, but Yamal has thrived under the pressure, seamlessly transitioning to senior football. Last season, he played in 50 matches and contributed to 17 goals—a staggering return for a player so young.

Yamal’s performance at Euro 2024 further solidified his reputation, setting records as the youngest player to appear, score, and start in a European Championship final. Breaking a 66-year-old record previously held by Pele, Yamal’s achievements at such a young age suggest he could be a generational talent.

2. Arda Güler

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler was gradually introduced into the first team under Carlo Ancelotti, but it was at Euro 2024 that he truly announced himself. The 19-year-old Turkish midfielder scored a sensational goal against Georgia and became a central figure in Turkey’s impressive run to the quarter-finals.

Known for his relentless energy, Güler’s performance at the tournament demonstrated his potential to contribute at the highest levels. He has shown he could add value to Real Madrid’s midfield, both in terms of skill and work ethic, as he relentlessly pursues every ball.

3. Endrick

Endrick, another young Real Madrid signing, first gained international attention with a poised finish against England. At just 17, he has already made his mark with Palmeiras in Brazil and is now navigating his early days at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although he hasn’t yet had many opportunities in Madrid’s star-studded lineup, the Brazilian’s potential is undeniable. Endrick’s trajectory suggests he could one day join the ranks of Brazil’s all-time greats, and he’s a player Real Madrid fans are eager to see develop further.

4. Kobbie Mainoo

Eighteen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has rapidly become a crucial part of Manchester United’s midfield, even earning his senior England debut under Gareth Southgate. A consistent performer, Mainoo was trusted to start alongside Declan Rice during Euro 2024’s knockout stages, underscoring his maturity and skill.

Despite his age, Mainoo has shown composure and strength beyond his years, dictating play and maintaining control in high-pressure situations. The Stockport-born midfielder has the potential to be a mainstay at Old Trafford for years to come.

5. Pau Cubarsí

Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí, 17, has stepped up as a defensive partner to Inigo Martinez, despite being 16 years younger than his counterpart. Standing at 6 feet, Cubarsí may not be physically imposing, but his skill set is tailored for the modern game.

An outstanding passer, Cubarsí’s agility enables him to match La Liga’s quickest attackers, making him a valuable asset in Barcelona’s defense. His versatility and maturity position him as a key figure for Barcelona’s future.

6. Warren Zaire-Emery

Warren Zaire-Emery has emerged as a ready-made replacement for Marco Verratti at PSG. The 18-year-old midfielder exudes confidence and tactical awareness, seamlessly filling the Italian’s role after his departure in 2023.

Zaire-Emery commands the midfield with a calm presence, surprising given his youth. His ability to control games is well beyond his years, indicating a bright future as a midfield linchpin in Paris and one of Ligue 1’s top young talents.

7. Rico Lewis

Rico Lewis, 19, has become one of Pep Guardiola’s most adaptable players at Manchester City. While he typically starts at right-back, Lewis often transitions into a central midfield role during games, showcasing his versatility. His tactical flexibility has made him a reliable figure in City’s lineup.

Having played over 50 games for City, Lewis is expected to fill the right-back role once Kyle Walker leaves the club. With his skill and adaptability, he’s well-positioned to make a lasting impact at City, potentially deterring interest from clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

