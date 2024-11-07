Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has inspired Spanish side Athletic Bilbao to victory in the Europa League

The Black Stars striker scored as Athletic Bilbao came from a goal down to beat Bulgarian giants Ludogorets

The Spain-born striker has been included in the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form for Athletic Bilbao after scoring in their comeback victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

The Ghana international netted for the second game running in the competition after netting the equaliser in the second half.

Williams cleverly beat his markers with his first touch before firing home in the 73rd minute.

A minute later Nicolás Serrano scored the winner as the Spanish outfit travelled to Bulgaria to collect all three points.

The host had started the brightest of the two sides after Erick Marcus opened the scoring just twenty minutes into the match, as reported by Flashscore.

Williams has now netted two goals in four matches in the Europa League, per Transfermarkt.

"The one who had to go in came in. We continue adding points in Europe," Williams posted after the match to celebrate the win.

The 30-year-old has been named in Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Williams yet to find his feet with Ghana

The announcement of his decision to switch nationalities and represent Ghana was received with a lot of enthusiasm from Ghanaians.

However, the Spain-born striker is yet to shine in a Black Stars shirt.

Williams has netted only once in 17 appearances for the Black Stars despite playing at the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

In the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the striker has huffed and puffed as the Black Stars struggle for goals.

Ghana coach Otto Addo will be hoping he finds his scoring boots before the game against Angola next Friday.

Tagoe fires selfish Black Stars players

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has descended heavily on some Black Stars players for the team's lack of goals in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have netted only a goal in four matches and are set to miss the tournament in Morocco next year following a poor run.

Ghana will only qualify for AFCON 2025 if they win their last two matches with Sudan losing both of their final two games.

