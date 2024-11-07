Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 25-man squad for the final two games of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Black Stars trainer has left out Arsenal star Thomas Partey for the matches against Angola and Niger

The team will travel to Luanda for the game against Angola next week before hosting Niger in Accra

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been dropped from the Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Otto Addo named a 25-man squad for the final two matches in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, as Ghana holds on to its slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Partey missed last month's double-header against Sudan after failing to travel to Ghana due to illness.

Despite being fit, Addo decided against inviting the 31-year-old for the crucial games.

Meanwhile, the former Dortmund player handed three home-based players a call-up after calls from fans for more local players in the team as shared on social media.

FC Samartex's Isaac Afful retained his place in the squad while Emmanuel Antwi of Asante Kotoko and Razak Simpson of Nations FC received their first invite.

Always returning to the team is goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen with Fredrick Asare losing his place in the squad.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda for the penultimate game against Angola on Fridaty, November 15, 2024, per ESPN.

Partey's commitment questioned by Ghanaians

The former Atletico Madrid star's commitment to the national team has been questioned by fans of the national team following his form for Arsenal and Ghana.

This season, Partey has been one of Arsenal's standout performers but has struggled anytime he plays for the Black Stars.

And his decision to not join the team for the games against Sudan left Ghanaians criticising him, with many claiming he faked an injury to stay away from the Black Stars.

Prince Tagoe blasts Ghana players

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe has descended heavily on some Black Stars players for the team's lack of goals in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars have netted only a goal in four matches and are set to miss the tournament in Morocco next year following a poor run.

Ghana will only qualify for AFCON 2025 if they win their last two matches with Sudan losing both of their final two games. Read more:

