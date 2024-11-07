Former Equatorial Guinea anti-graft chief Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked video scandal has taken a new twist

One of the ladies said to have been captured in the videos has reportedly filed a complaint with the police

While admitting to have dated Engonga, she has denounced the notion that she gave her consent to be filmed

A new development has emerged in the scandal involving Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF).

One of the women featured in the leaked videos, Cristel Nchama, has reportedly filed a formal complaint with the National Gendarmerie, the equivalent of the police.

Engonga put Equatorial Guinea in the trends after affairs between him and numerous women, including wives and relatives of some prominent people, captured on tapes went viral.

A lady in Baltasar Engonga's videos goes to the police. Photo source: Baltasar Ebang Engonga, Cristel Nchama

Source: Facebook

The tapes, discovered during a reported fraud investigation into Engonga, were leaked online, leading to massive commentary about the Central African state.

Baltasar's 'victim' reports to the police

Following the emergence of the videos, Nchama, who, according to the Real Equatorial Guinea, admitted to the police to have been Engonga's lover, considers herself a victim.

In her complaint, Nchama is reported to have stated that she and Engonga, also known as Bello, had been a couple for over four years.

She confessed that they had recorded some love sessions, but she had repeatedly refused to be filmed. The few times that she allowed filming, the footage was immediately deleted.

"I am humiliated, it is my reputation, my honour, I want to know where these images came from and why he kept them," Nchama reportedly emphasised.

Nchama has demanded that Engonga, recently dismissed from his position at ANIF, compensate her for the damages and losses caused by the widespread circulation of the private videos.

His sacking was preceded by a directive from Mbasogo's vice president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue, to suspend any officials involved in the adult tapes scandal and the restriction of WhatsApp to avoid sharing of the videos.

Equatorial Guinea's First Lady speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that Equatorial Guinea's First Lady Constancia Mangue Obiang was displeased by Baltasar Engonga's scandal.

In a meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Mrs Obiang urged the government to tackle the issue to restore the dignity of women in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh