DJ Slim Warns Black Sherif Against Apologising To Shatta Wale: "Face Him Fair And Square"
by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • DJ Slim, on his podcast, reacted to Shatta Wale's calls for Black Sherif to apologise to him
  • The disc jockey warned Black Sherif against apologising to Shatta Wale for disrespecting him
  • DJ Slim also called on the Kilos Milos coroner to face Shatta Wale fair and square on their issue

Ghanaian media personality and disc jockey DJ Slim has reacted to Shatta Wale's calls for an apology from Black Sherif for disrespecting him.

Media personality DJ Slim warns Black Sherif against apologising to Shatta Wale. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @djsliming and @blacksherif
Shatta Wale recently held an X space to address the controversy surrounding him and the Rebel Music hitmaker.

The SM boss called out Black Sherif for mocking him on social media with a funny photo of him wearing an unpleasant outfit.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker also expressed frustration with the situation and called on Black Sherif to publicly apologise for the disrespectful behaviour.

DJ Slim warns Black Sherif against apologising

In a discussion on his The Street Is Watching podcast, DJ Slim deemed it unnecessary for Black Sherif to apologise to Shatta Wale over their recent issues.

The disc jockey opined that the Kilos Milos hitmaker could survive a battle with Shatta Wale to assume the 'King of the streets' position in the Ghanaian music industry.

He said:

"I will tell Blacko to face Shatta Wale fair and square. Black Sherif has everything to overturn and take over the King of the Street position. He has everything."

DJ Slim said that Black Sherif should follow in rapper Sarkodie's footsteps and call Shatta Wale out to stop him from disparaging him and others in the industry.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to DJ Slim's remarks

DJ Slim's remarks triggered mixed reactions from many fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Bybelle said:

"This DJ Slim does not make sense."

D _ BLACK commented:

"Please let DJ Slim know that what he is saying is going to put the small guy into a problem. Shatta wale is a real evil man. Blacko cannot overtake him. Think twice about what is behind Shatta Wale."

Nana Abbew said:

"I don’t support whatever Shatta does, but the media go give Blacko unnecessary vim den he go collapse ein carrier. The street belongs to Shatta. Just forget Wale and enjoy ur life."

Bill commented:

"We all know Shatta has nothing to offer the industry aside from beef and unnecessary hate. The guy thinks he is the richest man on earth."

Adeleke(30BG) said:

"Shatta be the news ampa. Everyday, you talk about Shatta on your show. Aaa."

DJ Slim slams Shatta Wale

In another story by YEN.com.gh, DJ Slim slammed Shatta Wale for criticising Black Sherif's fashion choices.

The media personality said the SM boss had a problem with Black Sherif because he lost his endorsement deal with Infinix Ghana to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh

