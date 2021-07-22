Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana makes Stade Rennais debut

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana played for the first time for Stade Rennais

The teen sensation saw some game time as Rennais lost to Getafe in the pre-season friendly

Kamaldeen Sulemana joined the French club last week in a five-year deal

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana made his debut for French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on Wednesday night in a pre-season friendly against Getafe.

The 19-year-old came off the bench to set an interesting finale to the game as he forced a yellow card from a Getafe defender, although they lost 2-1.

In photos posted on Stade Rennais Twitter page, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the winger is seen relishing his first appearance in the club's jersey.

Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana marks Stade Rennais debut.

The French Ligue 1 side went down to early goal when Enes Unal bended in a beautiful freekick after just 17 minutes to send the hosts into the break with the advantage.

Stade Rennais leveled after the break when Serhou Gurassy converted from the spot in the 57th minute.

But Getafe restored the lead nine minutes later, after Hugo Duro made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was then introduced in the 70th minute and just a minute later, he drew a foul from a Getafe player, who was yellow carded for impeding the 19-year-old.

Stade Rennes will continue preparations in Spain and will next face Levante with the Ghanaian youngster expected to start.

Their final preparatory game is against Italian outfit Torino before the start of the French Ligue 1 season.

Source: Yen.com.gh