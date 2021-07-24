Jonathan Mensah scores winning goal for Columbus Crew in MLS

Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal of the 2021 MLS season

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah scored the only goal of the game to help his Columbus Crew side to a 1-0 win over Atlanta United.

Mensah scored in the 65th minute of the game to seal all three points for his side.

Midfielder Marlon Hairston flicked on a near-post corner by Zelarayan and Mensah was the first to get to the ball at the back post, heading in off Anton Walkes for his first goal of the season.

This was the Ghanaian’s first goal for Crew since 27 July 2018 when he scored the opener in the 3-2 away win against New York Red Bull.

The win sees Crew move up to third in the Eastern Conference.

According to MLSsoccer, aside scoring the game’s only goal, Mensah was an absolute beast defensively, winning 66.7 percent of his duels and completing 89.6 percent of his passes earning him the man of the match award.

Watch the goal below:

