All about KJ Smith's net worth: Breakdown of all Skyh Black's wife's wealth
KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in The Fix (2019), Sistas (2019–2024), Fatal Affair (2020), and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2022). Many followers want to learn more about her earnings because she is a big name in the entertainment scene. Discover KJ Smith's net worth and how she has amassed it.
KJ Smith's husband, Skyh Black, Skyh is an American dancer, actor, and model. He is widely recognised for his part in the BET+ drama program All the Queen's Men. Since KJ and Skyh are celebrities, many are curious about their lives and wealth, mainly KJ Smith's net worth and acting career.
KJ Smith's profile summary
|Full name
|Khaneshia Smith
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 May 1987
|Age
|37 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Tallahassee, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in pounds
|143
|Weight in kilograms
|65
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Skyh Black
|Father
|Ernest J. Smith
|Mother
|Annie Mae Smith
|Siblings
|Lanetra Bennett
|Education
|Florida State University, Florida A&M University
|Profession
|Actress, model
|Years active
|2009–present
|Net worth
|$2 million–$5 million
|@kjsmithofficial
|@KJSMITHOFFICIAL
What is KJ Smith's net worth in 2024?
According to Explore Net Worth and Stars Offline, Khaneshia has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. She earns income through her acting and modelling career.
Career
KJ Smith primarily earns income through her acting career. She launched her acting career in 2009 with minor roles in television comedies such as Real Husbands of Hollywood, Conan, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!
KJ Smith's movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, the American has 59 acting credits. Some of them include;
|Year
|Movies/TV shows
|Role
|2019–2024
|Sistas
|Andrea 'Andi' Barnes
|2022
|Power Book III: Raising Kanan
|Palomar
|2019–2021
|The Family Business
|Sasha Duncan
|2020
|Bruh
|Andrea 'Andi' Barnes
|2020
|The Available Wife
|Nicole
|2020
|Fatal Affair
|Deborah
|2019
|Tales
|Billie
|2019
|All Rise
|Cassie Lange
|2019
|I Got the Hook Up 2
|Lieutenant Moore
|2019
|Family Reunion
|Coach Wilson
|2019
|A Madea Family Funeral
|Carol
|2018
|Skinny Dip
|Karla Rolvaag
|2015–2018
|Family Time
|Melinda
|2018
|Throwback Holiday
|Kimberly
|2018
|Lethal Weapon
|Beth
|2018
|The Fosters
|Angela
|2018
|Black-ish
|Linda
|2018
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|Chelsea Parker
|2018
|The Inspectors
|Gabby
|2017
|Caravaggio and My Mother, the Pope
|Gospel Nurse
|2017
|Love at the Shore
|Maureen
|2017
|Baker's Man
|Naomi
|2017
|Being Mary Jane
|Sunitha Rashad
|2016
|Queen Sugar
|Lena
|2016
|It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
|Sequoia
|2015
|Comedy Bang! Bang!
|Female Witchbuster
|2014
|Survivor's Remorse
|Kiara
|2013
|Real Husbands of Hollywood
|Young Woman
|2012
|One Call Away
|Restaurant Patron #1
Fashion modelling and influencing
KJ has modelled for numerous fashion, skincare, and clothing brands, including House Ov Beeombi, SuReina Bridal, Ria Victoria, and Murad Skincare. She has also collaborated with notable brands like PepsiCo and Black, a coffee brand.
FAQs
- Who is KJ Smith? She is an American actress and model widely recognised as Skyh Black's wife.
- How old is Skyh Black's wife? KJ is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 May 1987.
- Who are KJ Smith's parents? Her parents are Ernest J. Smith and Annie Mae Smith.
- What college did KJ Smith attend? She attended two universities: Florida State University and Florida A&M University.
- What are the details of KJ Smith's house with Skyh Black? There is no publicly available information regarding their residence.
- What is KJ Smith's salary on Sistas per episode? Details about KJ Smith's per-episode salary for Sistas have not been disclosed.
- Are KJ and Skyh still together? The two got married in 2023 and are still together.
KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is married to Skyh Black, an American dancer, actor, and model. KJ Smith's net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $5 million.
