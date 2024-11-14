Global site navigation

All about KJ Smith's net worth: Breakdown of all Skyh Black's wife's wealth
Celebrity biographies

by  Tatiana Thiga 4 min read

KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in The Fix (2019), Sistas (2019–2024), Fatal Affair (2020), and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2022). Many followers want to learn more about her earnings because she is a big name in the entertainment scene. Discover KJ Smith's net worth and how she has amassed it.

KJ Smith at "The Color Purple" premiere (L) and the BET Awards 2024 kickoff dinner (R)
KJ Smith attends a world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (L) and at the Scott Mills Intro Dinner at LAVO Hollywood (R). Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

KJ Smith's husband, Skyh Black, Skyh is an American dancer, actor, and model. He is widely recognised for his part in the BET+ drama program All the Queen's Men. Since KJ and Skyh are celebrities, many are curious about their lives and wealth, mainly KJ Smith's net worth and acting career.

KJ Smith's profile summary

Full nameKhaneshia Smith
GenderFemale
Date of birth6 May 1987
Age37 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthTallahassee, Florida, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'4"
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Marital statusMarried
HusbandSkyh Black
Father Ernest J. Smith
MotherAnnie Mae Smith
SiblingsLanetra Bennett
EducationFlorida State University, Florida A&M University
ProfessionActress, model
Years active2009–present
Net worth$2 million–$5 million
Instagram@kjsmithofficial
Facebook@KJSMITHOFFICIAL

What is KJ Smith's net worth in 2024?

According to Explore Net Worth and Stars Offline, Khaneshia has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. She earns income through her acting and modelling career.

Career

KJ Smith primarily earns income through her acting career. She launched her acting career in 2009 with minor roles in television comedies such as Real Husbands of Hollywood, ConanComedy Bang! Bang!, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Facts about KJ Smith
Top-5 facts about KJ Smith. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images (modified by author)
KJ Smith's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the American has 59 acting credits. Some of them include;

YearMovies/TV showsRole
2019–2024SistasAndrea 'Andi' Barnes
2022Power Book III: Raising KananPalomar
2019–2021The Family BusinessSasha Duncan
2020BruhAndrea 'Andi' Barnes
2020The Available WifeNicole
2020Fatal AffairDeborah
2019TalesBillie
2019All RiseCassie Lange
2019I Got the Hook Up 2Lieutenant Moore
2019Family ReunionCoach Wilson
2019A Madea Family FuneralCarol
2018Skinny DipKarla Rolvaag
2015–2018Family TimeMelinda
2018Throwback HolidayKimberly
2018Lethal WeaponBeth
2018The FostersAngela
2018Black-ishLinda
2018NCIS: Los AngelesChelsea Parker
2018The InspectorsGabby
2017Caravaggio and My Mother, the PopeGospel Nurse
2017Love at the ShoreMaureen
2017Baker's ManNaomi
2017Being Mary JaneSunitha Rashad
2016Queen SugarLena
2016It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaSequoia
2015Comedy Bang! Bang!Female Witchbuster
2014Survivor's RemorseKiara
2013Real Husbands of HollywoodYoung Woman
2012One Call AwayRestaurant Patron #1

Fashion modelling and influencing

KJ has modelled for numerous fashion, skincare, and clothing brands, including House Ov Beeombi, SuReina Bridal, Ria Victoria, and Murad Skincare. She has also collaborated with notable brands like PepsiCo and Black, a coffee brand.

FAQs

  1. Who is KJ Smith? She is an American actress and model widely recognised as Skyh Black's wife.
  2. How old is Skyh Black's wife? KJ is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 May 1987.
  3. Who are KJ Smith's parents? Her parents are Ernest J. Smith and Annie Mae Smith.
  4. What college did KJ Smith attend? She attended two universities: Florida State University and Florida A&M University.
  5. What are the details of KJ Smith's house with Skyh Black? There is no publicly available information regarding their residence.
  6. What is KJ Smith's salary on Sistas per episode? Details about KJ Smith's per-episode salary for Sistas have not been disclosed.
  7. Are KJ and Skyh still together? The two got married in 2023 and are still together.

KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is married to Skyh Black, an American dancer, actor, and model. KJ Smith's net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $5 million.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Lucas Congdon's net worth. Lucas Congdon is a well-known American interior designer, businessman, and reality television personality. He became prominent after appearing in the hit television series Insane Pools Off the Deep End.

Lucas launched Lucas Lagoons, a landscaping and pool design firm, in 2002 and has since created multiple unique pools across the United States. His net worth has grown tremendously due to his successful industrial endeavours, demonstrating his talent and passion for developing beautiful outdoor settings. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

