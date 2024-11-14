All about KJ Smith's net worth: Breakdown of all Skyh Black's wife's wealth

KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in The Fix (2019), Sistas (2019–2024), Fatal Affair (2020), and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2022). Many followers want to learn more about her earnings because she is a big name in the entertainment scene. Discover KJ Smith's net worth and how she has amassed it.

KJ Smith attends a world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (L) and at the Scott Mills Intro Dinner at LAVO Hollywood (R). Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

KJ Smith's husband, Skyh Black, Skyh is an American dancer, actor, and model. He is widely recognised for his part in the BET+ drama program All the Queen's Men. Since KJ and Skyh are celebrities, many are curious about their lives and wealth, mainly KJ Smith's net worth and acting career.

KJ Smith's profile summary

Full name Khaneshia Smith Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Skyh Black Father Ernest J. Smith Mother Annie Mae Smith Siblings Lanetra Bennett Education Florida State University, Florida A&M University Profession Actress, model Years active 2009–present Net worth $2 million–$5 million Instagram @kjsmithofficial Facebook @KJSMITHOFFICIAL

What is KJ Smith's net worth in 2024?

According to Explore Net Worth and Stars Offline, Khaneshia has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $5 million. She earns income through her acting and modelling career.

Career

KJ Smith primarily earns income through her acting career. She launched her acting career in 2009 with minor roles in television comedies such as Real Husbands of Hollywood, Conan, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Top-5 facts about KJ Smith. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

KJ Smith's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the American has 59 acting credits. Some of them include;

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2019–2024 Sistas Andrea 'Andi' Barnes 2022 Power Book III: Raising Kanan Palomar 2019–2021 The Family Business Sasha Duncan 2020 Bruh Andrea 'Andi' Barnes 2020 The Available Wife Nicole 2020 Fatal Affair Deborah 2019 Tales Billie 2019 All Rise Cassie Lange 2019 I Got the Hook Up 2 Lieutenant Moore 2019 Family Reunion Coach Wilson 2019 A Madea Family Funeral Carol 2018 Skinny Dip Karla Rolvaag 2015–2018 Family Time Melinda 2018 Throwback Holiday Kimberly 2018 Lethal Weapon Beth 2018 The Fosters Angela 2018 Black-ish Linda 2018 NCIS: Los Angeles Chelsea Parker 2018 The Inspectors Gabby 2017 Caravaggio and My Mother, the Pope Gospel Nurse 2017 Love at the Shore Maureen 2017 Baker's Man Naomi 2017 Being Mary Jane Sunitha Rashad 2016 Queen Sugar Lena 2016 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Sequoia 2015 Comedy Bang! Bang! Female Witchbuster 2014 Survivor's Remorse Kiara 2013 Real Husbands of Hollywood Young Woman 2012 One Call Away Restaurant Patron #1

Fashion modelling and influencing

KJ has modelled for numerous fashion, skincare, and clothing brands, including House Ov Beeombi, SuReina Bridal, Ria Victoria, and Murad Skincare. She has also collaborated with notable brands like PepsiCo and Black, a coffee brand.

FAQs

Who is KJ Smith? She is an American actress and model widely recognised as Skyh Black's wife. How old is Skyh Black's wife? KJ is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 6 May 1987. Who are KJ Smith's parents? Her parents are Ernest J. Smith and Annie Mae Smith. What college did KJ Smith attend? She attended two universities: Florida State University and Florida A&M University. What are the details of KJ Smith's house with Skyh Black? There is no publicly available information regarding their residence. What is KJ Smith's salary on Sistas per episode? Details about KJ Smith's per-episode salary for Sistas have not been disclosed. Are KJ and Skyh still together? The two got married in 2023 and are still together.

KJ Smith is a renowned actress and model from the United States. She is married to Skyh Black, an American dancer, actor, and model. KJ Smith's net worth is alleged to be between $2 million and $5 million.

