Andre Ayew has explained why he started from the bench

The Black Stars captain was named on the bench as Ghana defeated Zimbabwe

He came on as a late substitute in Harare on Tuesday

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has disclosed why he had to start Ghana's crucial World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe on Tuesday from the bench.

The Al-Sadd forward, who scored in the first leg in Cape Coast on Saturday, was surprisingly missing in the starting eleven in Harare.

However, in the post-match press conference following Ghana's 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, the 31-year-old revealed he was nursing an injury.

“I think the boss did the right thing [by benching me in the game]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points," Ayew told the media.

Ayew has been on a good run of form for both club and country, having scored five goals in his last six games for Al Sadd and the Black Stars.

His header in Cape Coast sealed a 3-1 win for the Black Stars against the Warriors.

And in his absence, Arsenal star Thomas Partey took over the captaincy role, leading by example as he scored the winner for the Black Stars.

The team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday before the players depart to their various clubs abroad.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will next play Ethiopia and South Africa in November to round up the qualifiers at the Group stage level.

Ghana currently sits second in Group G, and wins against South Africa and Ethiopia will see them reach the next stage.

The winner of Group G progress to the play-offs before victory in a two legged encounter secures qualification to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

