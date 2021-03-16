What happened to Jade Castrinos after Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros?

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, a folk rock band, was formed in Los Angeles, California in 2005. The band was led by singer Alex Ebert. In 2014, singer Jade Castrinos left the band. Numerous people have asked why Castrinos left and where she went. The question comes up many times because her departure was controversial.

Jade Castrinos was one of the founding members of the folk-rock band called Edward and Sharpe and Magnetic Zeros. Besides being a singer, she is a songwriter and guitarist. She has remained rather quiet in recent years, making fans question her whereabouts.

Full name Jade Castrinos Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1980 Age 44 years (as of 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Siblings 2 Profession Singer, songwriter, and guitarist

Who is Jade Castrinos?

Jade Castrinos is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She is best known as a singer in the folk rock band Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She left the band in 2014.

How old is Jade Castrinos?

Jade Castrinos' age is 44 years as of 2024. She was born on 10 April 1980, and her Zodiac sign is Aries.

Where is Jade Castrinos from?

The singer is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

Where are Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros from?

All members of the band Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros were from the United States of America. The band last produced music in 2016.

Who are Jade Castrinos' parents?

The names of the singer's parents are yet to be disclosed. However, it is known that her father was a rock musician, and her mother was a homemaker. Her parents divorced when she was five, and she has two younger sisters.

Career

Jade Castrinos is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. She started playing the guitar at 11. At 16, she started performing locally in the San Francisco Bay Area.

She came into the limelight in 2005 when Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros was founded. The band's first show took place on 18 July 2007 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood.

In 2010, the band's debut album was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammy Awards. The band has released four albums, as listed below.

Up from Below (July 2009)

(July 2009) Here (May 2012)

(May 2012) Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros (July 2013)

(July 2013) PersonA (April 2016)

Who is the female singer in Home by Edward Sharpe?

Jade Castrinos is the female singer in Home by Edward Sharpe. The song is a duet between Alex Ebert and her, with portions of spoken word from both.

Leaving the band

The female singer left Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros in 2014. She pursued a solo career and released her debut EP in 2016. So far, she has released several singles and continues to tour.

Her exit from the band was rather controversial. There were speculations that she was kicked out. Others said she quit.

The singer said on social media that she was kicked out of the band. The words on Jade Castrinos' Instagram account read;

“For seven years i [sic] sang and wrote music with Edward Sharpe. They voted me off of tour a week before they left, via email. lol.”

Alex Ebert responded to her claims on social media. However, he quickly deleted the comment. He had posted the words below.

"Jade has spoken out about not being on this tour. Her statement left a lot of things to the imagination. Out of respect for Jade, I will keep it that way.”

About a year later, the band released an official statement because of the speculations. The statement posted on social media read;

“You should know Jade quit. We didn't [sic] kick her out. We asked her to take off one tour. So she quit and told you she was booted.”

The statement continued;

“By all accounts Jade is doing really well and we wish her the best. It was a sad thing for us but such is life. Peace.”

What is Jade Castrinos doing now?

After leaving the band, Jade Castrinos focussed on her solo career. She is still pursuing her music career.

Since going solo, she collaborated with Jakob Dylan on various musical projects. The two performed their songs, Go Where you Wanna Go and In Dedicated to the one I Love on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019.

Is Alex Ebert married to Jade Castrinos?

The close relationship between Alex Ebert and Jade Castrinos made people assume the two singers were married. However, Alex Ebert is not Jade Castrinos' husband. There are no indications that the singer is married.

Trivia

She is an animal lover.

She does her best to make every place she goes on tour her home for the period she is there.

She has brown hair and eyes.

The singer is 5 ft 5 in or 165 cm tall.

Jade Castrinos is a talented American singer who sang in the band Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros. She is currently pursuing her solo career.

