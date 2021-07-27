The two players have been invited to face the investigation committee

They will be joined by three others as the GFA continues to investigate claims of betting and match fixing

The process began on Friday, 23 July with two players of Inter Allies FC – Hashmin Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah facing the investigating team.

AshantiGold SC duo Seth Osei and Samed Mohammed have been summoned to the GFA’s investigation committee on Thursday, 29 July.

The two players and Team Manager, Aidoo Gee Ahmed are to assist the team in investigations into an alleged betting and match fixing scandal that rocked the Ghana Premier League match-day 34 game between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies Football Club at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium a statement on the GFA’s website said.

The GFA says the invitation was “part of an ongoing sporting investigation to ascertain any violations of the relevant provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019, the Premier League Regulations, 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in reference to the Match-day 34 tie”.

AshantiGold SC duo Seth Osei, Samed Mohammed and three others summoned to face investigation team.

Source: Facebook

Also to appear before the Investigation team on Thursday are, Mohammed Zakari and Richmond Lamptey of Inter Allies FC.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has called on the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah to officially inform the Police about an alleged match fixing scandal.

Concerns have been raised about the match-day 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium after Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah scored two own goals in a bizarre fashion.

This led to a meeting with some top officials of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, July 26, 2021.

