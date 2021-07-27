Kurt Okraku met with the Police about an alleged match fixing scandal

The match-day 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC has been embroiled in a betting and match-fixing scandal

Simeon–Okraku called on the Police to start a criminal investigation on the issue

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has called on the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah to officially inform the Police about an alleged match fixing scandal.

Concerns have been raised about the match-day 34 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium after Inter Allies defender Hashim Musah scored two own goals in a bizarre fashion.

This led to a meeting with some top officials of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, July 26, 2021.

GFA President calls on Police CID to investigate match-fixing and betting allegations. Source: Facebook/ghanafa

Source: Facebook

President Simeon–Okraku called on the Police to investigate the issue and indicated that it is time to save the sport from destruction, according to the Ghana FA.

"Looking at the severity of the matter and its implications on the football industry, it has become very necessary for the investigations"

‘’We need to do this to save the sport that we all cherish and adore. We cannot sit down unconcerned and allow a few individuals to destroy our football."

The President also noted that the association has started their investigation and are collaborating with the Police to handle the criminal aspect.

"As the leader of this football family I would like to mention that we have already begun the sporting investigations and wants the Police to handle the criminal part as stated in our initial statement to the public.

Simeon–Okraku added that this is the right time to act to stop such menace and rebuild the trust for the sport.

"We need to act and I believe that this is the right time to delve into such matters to restore the needed public confidence in the product."

COP Ken Yeboah also assured that the Ghana Police Service will work hand in hand with the Ghana Football Association to bring the matter to a logical conclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Inter Allies FC players Hashim Musah and Danso Wiredu Mensah have been invited to appear before a committee investigating the case of betting and alleged match fixing on Friday, July 23.

Hashim Musah is the defender who scored the two own goals while Danso Wiredu Mensah was the goalkeeper at post during the match-day 34 clash with AshantiGold.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement published on its website said they are opening the enquiry to find out about the disruption.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh