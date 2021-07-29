Ghanaian Doctor by the name, Gwendolyn Amarquaye-Bayitse has recently emphasized that the duration for teeth brushing must not be less than two minutes

A recent publication by 3News shares that, according to a resident dentist of Pepsodent Ghana known as Dr Gwendolyn Amarquaye-Bayitse, brushing one's teeth should take at least two minutes.

Spending less than two minutes brushing is not enough to remove all plagues from the teeth, the dentist, according to 3News, stated.

Dr Gwendolyn also revealed that the tooth has four surfaces that need proper cleaning; the facial or frontal, chewing or occlusal, inner or lingual, and finally, the interproximal surfaces.

Dr Gwendolyn Amarquaye-Bayitse: Brushing Your Teeth Should not be under 2 minutes

Brushing with the jaws apart ensures effective brushing as it helps segment the teeth into four parts, she revealed.

She continued that toothbrushes must be lubricated with water before always, and they must be inserted into the mouth at a 45-degree angle to the gum.

The doctor also advised that soft brittles must always be the choice as hard ones are likely to cause injuries and lead to bleeding gum.

Finally, she implored that toothbrushes be changed every three months.

