A Nigerian university graduate identified as Idris Muhammed has been celebrated on social media for inventing a bike that uses electricity

The Katsina state scholar's invention is said to be able to run for a long period of time when it is fully charged

Many people lamented that Idris' invention though incredible may not be heard of again as the country doesn't support the innovation of its citizens

Idris Muhammed is one of the many bundles of talents West African country Nigeria is blessed with.

The university graduate recently became an internet sensation for his remarkable two-wheeled innovation.

The bike run for long when fully charged Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Abubakar B.

Idris who finished from Al Qalam University in Katsina state invented a bike that runs only on electricity.

Abubakar B. who shared the wonderful development on LinkedIn said the bike has a top speed of 50km per hour.

Abubakar added that when fully charged, the electric bike can run for long. He stated that the period for a full charge is 3 hours.

In photos he shared, Idris could be seen seated on his blue-coloured innovation that looks like a normal motorbike howbeit with a modification in its look. It appears to be made for only its rider and cannot take two persons at a go.

Nigerians hail Idris

Isiaq Sodiq Olamilekan wrote:

"Well I am not surprised, lot of people have created similar innovation only to be funded by a foreigner... who will fund this project."

Daniel Bekederemo said:

"Nigeria is a bundle of talent that's tied up and locked away by bad leadership. What a great work from this fellow "

Emmanuel Saduwa stated:

"We have lots of talents in Nigeria, we are so blessed but am afraid the government will turn a blind eye on this one ☝️☝️☝️ just like others."

Marina Osoba remarked:

"What an awesome inventor! We should all patronise him! He will go far with the necessary help."

Mandella Golkus thought:

"This is awesome. Idris should be celebrated."

Man builds motorbikes that run on fuel using scrap materials

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a talented man had built motorbikes that run on fuel from scrap materials.

At 38, Sumaila has defeated impediments and is building bicycles and motorbikes propelled by two-stroke engines that use oil mixed with gasoline or petrol.

He uses scrap metals in moulding the bikes. Sumaila told a trusted Ghanaian news media, Yen.com.gh that he wants to expand the business to train more people in the craft because he has a quest to transfer his talent to others.

Sumaila, a father of three, further mentioned that this passion drives him towards achieving his goals.

He said:

"I need advanced tools to work. Also, I need an investor to finance the expansion of the business because I need a workshop to train people.

"I just love the work, and I want to use my talent to help other people, particularly people living with disabilities."

