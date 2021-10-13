A Ghanaian man has recently opened up about a life-threatening experience he encountered

He shared that a Facebook girlfriend he thought he had landed got him robbed and beaten up at Sunyani

The young man revealed that the robbers took away Ghc700 and an iPhone XR

A young Ghanaian man has recently granted an interview where he narrated how a lady he met on Facebook nearly got him murdered.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Akoma 87.9FM had the young man whose name was not disclosed, sharing that the lady he met online informed him she was unwell and requested he visits her.

Being a caring partner, he decided to travel from Kumasi to Sunyani to check on his woman.

Upon arrival, the young man called the lady and the said girlfriend asked her younger brother to pick him up.

On the way, he was approached by four men who began attacking him.

According to the man, he was robbed of the Ghc700 he had on him and his iPhone XR.

He added that they requested for an extra Ghc500 from him, which he did not have, hence was asked by the robbers to call friends and ask them.

He called the number of his girlfriend only to hear it ringing from one of the men.

The young man shared more about his journey in the video linked below;

