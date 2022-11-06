Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is a Mexican well-known for dr*ug trafficking and other criminal activities. Felix co-founded the Guadalajara cartel and is currently a convicted dr*ug lord. Did Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo have a wife besides his illegal activities? Miguel is a family man. His first wife died of leukaemia, while his second wife is María Elvira Murillo.

María Elvira Murillo is the second wife of Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo. She played a significant role in the establishment of Gallardo’s dr*ug empire. Actress Fernanda Urrejola plays María Elvira Murillo in Narcos.

María Elvira Murillo’s profile summary

Full name María Elvira Murillo Gender Female Place of birth Mexico Current residence Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Marital status Married Husband Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo Profession Businesswoman Famous for Being the wife of a dr*ug lord

Interesting facts about María Elvira Murillo

Despite the businesswoman woman marrying a man who was in the public eye, not much is known about her. Here are lesser-known facts about her:

1. Her husband was sentenced to 37 years in a Mexican prison

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo initially married a young woman who died of leukaemia. After the death of his first wife, Miguel married Maria. Gallardo’s work-related name is El Padrino meaning The Godfather.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo is a renowned Mexican powerful dr*ug trafficker. The trafficker established the modern Mexican dr*ug trade with the branding Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. For a long time, Gallardo was in charge of any dr*ug trafficking in Mexico and also corridors along the US border.

In 1989, Miguel was convicted of the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena. Following the conviction, María Elvira Murillo’s husband was sentenced to 37 years in a Mexican maximum-security prison. Even as he serves his sentence, Gallardo remains one of Mexico’s most powerful dr*ug traffickers. As of 2022, Gallardo is 76 years old.

2. She is the main character in Narcos Mexico

Narcos Mexico is a web series based on her life and Gallardo’s illegal business. The Netflix series brings on board Mexico’s confinement of dr*ug cartels in the 1980s.

Actress Fernanda Urrejola plays María Elvira Murillo in the series. But what happened to Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s wife? In the series, she supports her husband, who deals with dr*ugs.

She starts feeling disgruntled since Gallardo devoted his entire life to running his cartel and having extramarital relationships with several women. Elvira tries to convince Miguel to run his cartel from Sinaloa to win him back, but he refuses and coldly puts her off. Subsequently, a divorce follows, and Maria relocates to Sinaloa with her children.

Afterwards, Félix flies to Sinaloa, probably in search of Maria, but she refuses to reunite with him initially. This was after Miguel survived an attempt on his life by the Gulf cartel. Elvira later reunited with Félix Gallardo after successfully rigging the 1988 elections in favour of the PRI.

The duo attended the success party of Carlos Salinas. The joy of the reunion was short-lived as Maria violently confronted Miguel after learning of his role in the tragic murder of Guadalupe Leija Serrano and her two children. Elvira condemned him for his brutality and stabbed him with a knife as he tried to calm her down. Félix decided to leave her forever and moved back to Guadalajara.

3. María Elvira was one of the owners of Delia Real Estate

María was one of the owners of Delia Real Estate. Other co-owners of the company included Maria’s husband, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) seized Delia Real Estate assets after Gallardo’s arrest in 1989.

4. María Elvira Murillo is a mother

According to The Sun, Maria had 17 children with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo. The book was on Mexican Cartels. After imprisonment, the children were left under the care of their mother.

In 2011, María Elvira Murillo and her children wrote an open letter indicating that he was not getting his proper medi*cation and was being mistreated in jail.

Consequently, in December 2014, María Elvira Murillo’s husband’s declining health led him to be transferred to a medium-security prison in Guadalajara. In February 2019, Miguel requested house arrest, but the attempts were futile.

5. She is a wealthy businesswoman

Maria Elvira Murillo’s net worth has continued to grow. Furthermore, she is in charge of her husband’s great wealth. By the time of his arrest, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s net worth was $ 1 billion.

María Elvira Murillo is a Mexican businesswoman whose husband is a convicted dr*ug lord. The businesswoman is famous for being the second wife of the illegal dr*ug dealer Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo. In addition, Maria was the main actress in Narcos Mexico, a Netflix web series based on real life and people.

