Pastor Johnson Suleman has said he does not have any problem with online creators who insult him for content

The cleric said they could keep doing so to make money in as much as they pay him from what they make

Pastor Suleiman's words stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians as some people said they love his confidence

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries has come for bloggers and YouTubers who he said have been using him to make money by casting his personality in a bad light.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @Instablog9ja, the clergyman said that he does not mind the insults as much as they are paying him.

The pastor said that people who insult him to make money should pay him. Photo source: Apostle Johnson Suleman

They can go ahead and insult me

Suleiman said bloggers and content creators on YouTube can go ahead with the insults. When he said this, the congregation shouted.

Many people have since taken to the comment section to speak about the pastor's takes on his 'enemies'.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

princess3334449 said:

"I like the way this man always speak directly to people."

adaugou007 said:

"Money is very lmportant... As long as you're paying me my money. You can insult me 24/7."

237buzztv said:

"He will apologize in the NEXT video let’s wait for the apology."

olusanya_lpt said:

"This man go do another video tomorrow say he is sorry for what he said oo.

berryblaqq said:

"I love this man! He knows how to respond to issues."

Suleman apologises

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries tendered an apology following a viral audio clip that had him threatening to make someone disappear.

The cleric had been involved in a controversy with a former pastor of his church identified as Mike David who had accused him of sleeping with his wife.

David had released an audio clip claiming that it was from a telephone conversation he had with Suleman.

