A stubborn old man risked it all to get money from a 'keke' driver as he hung on his moving tricycle

Against a strong wind that took off his cap, the task officer held on, determined to get 0.7 pesewas from the driver

Many who reacted to the video said that man's action is a perfect example of why poverty is a disease

A suspected task force official has caused a scene in trying to get money from a 'keke' driver and got people talking.

In a short video shared by @Instablog9ja, he hung on the front of the tricycle, looking sternly into the driver's face.

Despite losing his cap to the wind, he would not let go. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: UGC

He remained resolute

The official did not budge as the 'keke' kept moving at top speed. It was reported that he was trying to get 70 pesewas from the driver.

Passengers weighed in on the issue as they spoke in Hausa. The video has since generated massive reactions on social media.

Watch the clip below:

He risked it all

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with thousands of views.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

futballpunter said:

"As cap fly comot from baba head, it was this time he knew he fvcked up."

sixtrading said:

"When his cap came off he knew he made the wrong decision."

mrs_aproko9ja1 said:

"You are joking with someone that has naira marley sticker abi?"

realbass.og said:

"Carry am dey go, you dey motivate me Aje... Baba has lost his cap for a start."

malikdeking said:

"You're risking your life because of 50 Naira, poverty die by fire."

Another man held a car's bonnet

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that another man showcased that perhaps, money has more value than his life following his reaction to a face-off he had with a lady.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the man held on to the bonnet of a moving car.

It was said that the lady had declined to tip him for parking her car in his ''territory.'' Perhaps to forcefully get the money, the unidentified man hung on to the car's bonnet.

The situation lasted while the lady drove from Ikoyi to Victoria Island in Lagos. While the scary trip lasted, the man would steal glances behind him as if trying to watch for on-coming vehicles.

Source: Yen.com.gh