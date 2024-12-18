A UK-based man has travelled back home to Ghana to satisfy his craving for Ga kenkey, a local Ghanaian dish

Moments after landing in Ghana, the young man, in the company of some friends, went straight to a local eatery to satisfy his craving

Many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media trooped the comment section to react

A young Ghanaian man's craving for Ga Kenkey forced him to travel 7,666.0 kilometres from the UK to Ghana.

The young man, identified on his socials as @thegabrit, suggested in a TikTok video that he travelled to the West African country solely to satisfy his craving for the popular Ghanaian dish.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the young man and his friends enjoying a bowl of Kenkey with assorted proteins at a local eatery.

As his social media name suggests, @thegabrit is a Ga boy raised in the United Kingdom, where his parents and siblings reside.

Kenkey is a traditional Ghanaian food made from fermented maize dough and eaten by the Ga people of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

It is therefore not surprising that the UK-based young man, albeit raised abroad, would still crave it and travel several kilometres to Accra to enjoy it.

Ghanaians react to UK man craving kenkey

The UK-based young man's kenkey video went viral on social media, garnering significant engagement from netizens.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had racked up 27k likes and 198 comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abena_Owiah said:

"The day I land err, my stomach will cry."

@E3 also said:

"This will be me when I get to Ghana. Unless my husband begs me to stop eating."

@emefacharlotte commented:

"Feels different when you eat back home."

@Whiteicetrillion also commented:

"Welcome home. Home sweet home. I can’t wait to eat like this."

Obroni eats only Ghanaian food

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that an obroni lady took up a challenge by her boyfriend to eat only Ghanaian food for a whole day.

A viral video captured how the obroni lady cooked local Ghanaian meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For breakfast, she ate bread with fried egg while taking waakye for lunch and fried plantains for dinner.

