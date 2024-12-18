Lil Win, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, showed off his table tennis skills as he partook in a table tennis competition

In the video, Lil Win looked focused as he smashed and received the ball like a pro as a crowd watched on

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were impressed by Lil Win's table tennis skills, highlighting how multi-talented he is

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has impressed fans with his table tennis skills. A video of him participating in a table tennis competition has surfaced on TikTok, impressing his fans with his remarkable performance.

In the video, Lil Win played with a lot of focus and precision, easily smashed and received the ball like a pro. His quick reflexes and smooth technique intrigued the crowd, who watched in awe as he displayed his talent.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, with many commenting on how multi-talented Lil Win was. Many social media users were surprised to see the actor excel in the sport.

Lil Win sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Emmanuel said:

"Nkansa de3 na y3 akoraa b)nee paa hw3 s3 de3 )b) ade3 no."

wan Philips commented:

"Father, God bless u more, one day is my dream to see u, Daddy."

theophiluz1 said:

"My favorite game but I’ve never seen one in the Volta Region 🥰🥰🥰home sweet home."

Don Capito commented:

"He was once a board man 😂😂😂. Nyame hyire aa na wa hyire wo. God is God all the time."

ANTE AKOS BA PATTOO🇬🇭🇪🇺 said:

"Eeeii Kwadwo, everything you know how to do it.🥰"

M. Tahiru commented:

"Remember when we used to play together."

Lil Win to contest for MP position

Lil Win is planning to expand his horizon even more by venturing into politics. He made this public in a recent announcement during the opening of his barbering salon.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor said he was open to following in the footsteps of colleague entertainers like John Dumelo, who have flourished in the political scene.

The actor expressed interest in being the MP for Afigya Kwabre North and will potentially vie in the 2028 elections.

