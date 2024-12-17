Rapper Kofi Kinaata has shared his views on the incident involving highlife musician Fameye at his concert in London, where the DJ played songs from other Ghanaian musicians, leading to him walking off the stage

Rapper Kofi Kinaata has weighed in on the incident that ensued during highlife musician Fameye's concert in London, which resulted in him walking off the stage.

Kofi Kinaata defends Fameye over London concert incident. Image Credit: @kinaatagh and @fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Background of Fameye's incident

During Fameye's performance at the Xmas Highlife Concert at the Dominion Center in London, Fameye walked off the stage because the DJ had handled his set poorly, despite wanting to give a stellar performance.

According to Fameye, he had rehearsed with the DJ three times before D-Day and was disheartened that the DJ messed up their set by playing songs from other Ghanaian musicians, such as rapper Amerado.

Disappointedly, the Very Soon hitmaker felt the DJ disrespected him and his fans during his performance on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Fameye walks off stage at London concert

Kofi Kinaata speaks about incident

During an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Kofi Kinaata shared Fameye's sentiments. He noted that once a musician has rehearsed with a DJ, that DJ has to deliver when they mount the stage.

He noted that he would not have understood the DJ's actions unless there were other factors beyond his control, such as power cuts aka Dumsor or the laptop freezing.

"In such situations, as a musician, you can get angry and embarrass yourself on stage. For me, I tell the DJ to stop and fix his issues while I do an acapella with the fans or crack jokes. But lowkey I am very angry on the stage about your actions," Kofi Kinaata said.

The Effiakuma Love crooner noted that sometimes, he could sing an acapella of six of his songs and noted that such incidents are very painful because there might be fans who might be attending your show for the first time.

Kofi Kinaata addresses feud with Ras Kuuku

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Kofi Kinaata got many people laughing when he addressed the purported feud between himself and musician Ras Kuuku.

He noted that he and Ras Kuuku were not feuding and that just as rapper Sarkodie and dancehall musician Shatta Wale were not invited to his Made in Taadi concert did not mean he was feuding with them.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata's Made in Taadi will take place in Tarkoradi on December 21, 2024.

