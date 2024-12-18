Ablakwa To Lead Preparations For Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has established a team to gather and receive information from the public regarding suspected acts of corruption

The five-member team is chaired by the North Tongu legislator, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The five-member team is chaired by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa leads preparations for Operation Recover All Loot.

Other members include former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

Operation Recover All Loot first gained public attention in September 2024, when groups affiliated with the NDC organised a demonstration at the Ministry of Finance to protest what they described as “gross financial mismanagement” under the outgoing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

During the campaign, Mahama pledged to fight corruption after the deteriorating public confidence in the Akufo-Addo administration amid corruption scandals like the one involving former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah.

In Dapaah's case, for example, Mahama promised to prosecute her if he became President again.

His assurance came after the Attorney General advised against money laundering investigations into Dapaah after she was found to have unexplained wealth.

In general, Mahama promised to restore integrity to governance in Ghana.

“I will fight corruption to restore integrity and fairness, which are two critical ingredients missing from the governance of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia," Mahama said in his final campaign message.

Ghana battles corruption perception under Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2024, Ghana made no progress on the Corruption Perceptions Index following the 2023 calendar year.

According to Transparency International, Ghana scored 43 out of 100 and ranked 70 out of 180 countries.

This marked the fourth consecutive year that Ghana made no progress.

The last time Ghana made progress was in 2019, when it ranked 80th with 41 points as its score.

