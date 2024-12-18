Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is known to be elegant and has never worn the same outfit twice while presenting on the Onua Showtime programme

The 47-year-old looked effortlessly chic in a beautiful two-piece outfit and rocked a flawless hairstyle for her latest episode

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's makeup featuring bold eyeshadow colours

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has released style inspirations for 2025.

The style influencer was photographed wearing a round cutout lace top designed with rhinestones and beautiful floral applique.

She styled her look with an A-shaped ruched skirt to host top musicians and influencers on the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown opted for a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to enhance her look.

She accessorised her look with gorgeous earrings, an expensive silver wristwatch and gold rings.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a lace dress

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dartajoyce stated:

"My inspiration ♥️."

nwokeluca stated:

"You are too beautiful, my love ❤️❤️."

iamoseikofi1 stated:

"HER EXCELLENCY AHO F3❤️😍."

mr.nyame_ stated:

"McBee😍."

bbjstar_boy stated:

"Queen 🫅 🔥🙌❤️".

mystical20 stated:

"But this name suits you better, paa oo😂😂😍😍.....make them take dema empress 😂😂😂."

sparkling___stones stated:

"My beautiful big sis😍 Thank you so much for rocking our earrings always ❤️."

addichurchbwoy_ stated:

"Mommy ❤️❤️."

kobby75712 stated:

"Their nightmare 😂😂."

giftykodia_stated:

"Her Excellency 🔥❤️🙌."

anitagyeman stated:

"Beautiful 💜💚."

articlewani stated:

"Brim 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

egyiriba_lysis stated:

"Mummy ❤️❤️❤️".

sallysalzy stated:

"Her Excellency ❤️BAHM 🔥🔥🔥."

Nana Ama McBrown slays in white pantsuit

Nana Ama McBrown stepped out in style as she wore a classy white outfit. She looked breathtaking in a white long-sleeve jacket and matching pants.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a crop top

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown attending Salma Mumin's shop opening on December 14, 2024.

The style influencer wore a stylish two-piece outfit and coloured hairstyle to the star-studded event in East Legon.

Some social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's gorgeous look and hairstyle at the event.

