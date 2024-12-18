A-lister Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh has graduated from BPP University in the United Kingdom

Zynnell Zuh wore a simple black dress and designer bag to complete her look at the social event

Some social media users have congratulated the style influencer for juggling between work, school and family

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Zynnell Lydia Zuh has impressed many after sharing her graduation photos on Instagram.

The famous style icon and founder of a top fashion brand wore a stylish black sleeveless dress as she earned her master of law degree from the BPP University in the United Kingdom.

Zynnell Zuh graduates from BPP University. Photo credit: @ZynnellZuh

Source: Instagram

Zynnell Zuh looked gorgeous in a short bob hairstyle, with heavy makeup and bold red lipstick to enhance her look.

The stylist accessorised her look with beautiful, fashionable rings while showing off her expensive black Chanel bag, which matched her high heels.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"I mastered it—literally. 🎓✨ From countless late nights and endless pages to missing important events, unwavering determination led to this moment. Grateful for the journey and excited for what’s next."

Zynnell Zuh graduates from BPP University in style

Ghanaian actress Sitsofe and other celebrities have commented on Zynnell Zuh's graduation photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Check out the video below:

Zynnell Zuh slays in a pink outfit

Zynnell Zuh looked terrific in a pink two-piece outfit after her graduation. The style influencer styled her look with gold Chanel bag to match her open-toe high heels.

Check out the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh