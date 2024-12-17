Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior avenged his defeat in the Ballon d'Or race, beating Rodri to the FIFA The Best Award

Vini agonisingly missed out on winning the Golden Ball prize back in October, losing by just 41 points

The 24-year-old becomes the sixth Brazilian to win FIFA The Best Award after Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, Romario, Ronaldinho and Kaka

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vinicius Junior has officially been named the Best Player in the World at the 2024 FIFA The Best Awards in Doha, Qatar.

The Real Madrid superstar claimed the prestigious honour after narrowly missing out on the Ballon d'Or to Manchester City’s Rodri earlier in October, making this triumph a sweet redemption.

Vinicius Junior clinched the 2024 FIFA The Best Award ahead of Ballon d'Or recipient Rodri. Photos by NurPhoto and David Benito.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius beats Rodri to win FIFA The Best Award

Vinicius arrived in Doha not just to chase global recognition but also to prepare for Real Madrid’s FIFA Intercontinental Cup showdown against Pachuca.

The 24-year-old enjoyed his most phenomenal campaign yet, playing a pivotal role in Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

The dynamic winger lit up the 2023/24 season with blistering performances that turned games on their heads.

His numbers speak volumes—24 goals in 39 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, but the magic lay in the moments he delivered under pressure.

In the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, Vinicius struck decisively, securing yet another European crown for Los Blancos, per 90Min.

He also left an indelible mark in domestic competitions, netting a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final.

Vini didn’t just score goals; he delivered them with flair, urgency, and an electric unpredictability that defenders found impossible to contain.

Sweet revenge for Vinicius

This year’s duel for individual supremacy—Rodri’s consistency versus Vinicius’ explosiveness—highlighted two contrasting footballing philosophies.

While Rodri’s contributions stemmed from methodical precision, Vinicius thrived on chaos, blending skill, speed, and audacity to dominate defences.

After falling short in the Ballon d'Or race by the slimmest of margins, Vini’s victory at FIFA The Best symbolises his ascent to global superstardom.

He joins an elite list of Brazilian legends like Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, and Kaká, whose creativity and brilliance once ruled the footballing world.

Ronaldo's believes Vinicius deserves Ballon d'Or

In another report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ronaldo Nazario's stance that Vinicius deserved the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award ahead of Rodri.

The Brazilian icon emphasised that his fellow countryman was the rightful candidate for the prestigious honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh