Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori has joined Bundesliga II side Paderborn 07

The 20-year-old signed a two-year deal from rivals Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ofori becomes the third Ghanaian to play for the club in recent times

Ghanaian youngster, Kelvin Ofori, has completed his move from Bundesliga II side Fortuna Dusseldorf to rivals SC Paderborn 07 in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old penned a two year deal with SC Paderborn, and becomes the third Ghanaian after Bernard Tekpetey and Christopher Antwi-Adjei to play for the club in recent times.

Paderborn announced the capture of the player on their official website on Wednesday, August 8, 2021.

Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ofori joins German club SC Paderborn 07. SOURCE: Twitter/ @kelvinofori_10 @SCPaderborn07

Source: Twitter

"The SCP07 has signed a creative offensive player with a lot of prospects before the third match day of the second division season 2021/2022. The 20-year-old and 1.72 meter tall Kelvin Ofori comes to Pader from second division companion Fortuna Düsseldorf and has signed a two-year contract here. The Ghanaian will wear the number 14 on the SCP07 team," wrote Paderborn.

Kelvin Ofori arrived in Germany 2019 on trials, and impressed Dusseldorf as they gave him a professionals contract, but he struggled to break into the first team.

He made 21 topflight appearances for the club in the two seasons he spent in Fortuna, but remains grateful and bid the club an emotional farewell before leaving.

"Fortuna Dusseldorf, Thank u for everything. I will be forever grateful that you took a chance on me. thank u to the fans that have supported me and I wish the club all the best in the future," he wrote on Twitter.

The young forward will begin his Paderborn career on Sunday when they face Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga II.

Sporting Director of Paderborn, Fabian Wohlgemuth is delighted with the capture of the Ghanaian.

"We explored the market intensively in order to sign an offensive player with strong dribbling skills. Kelvin has the advantage that he has already trained at the second division level and can be used flexibly on the offensive. He is another alternative in our squad. We want develop your potential in Paderborn," said managing director of Sport as he welcomed the player at the Pader.

Source: Yen.com.gh